SwabTek® Donates Test Kits to USPCA National Detector Trial Attendees to Protect K9s from Fentanyl/Narcotics Poisoning
United States Police Canine Association's Central Vice President and Evansville Police Department K9 Officer Doug Bueltel and his dog "Ace"
SwabTek is joining the American Kennel Club, Purina, to sponsor the United States Police Canine Association's (USPCA) “National Detector Dog Trials 2023”
We launched our partnership with the USPCA earlier this year to help ensure our first responder canines are better protected from fentanyl and other dangerous narcotics.”SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- US-based manufacturer, SwabTek®, is joining fellow sponsors, the American Kennel Club, Purina, and the United States Police Canine Association (USPCA), to host the “National Detector Dog Trials 2023” at the Evansville Police Department in Indiana, May 7-10, 2023. Anticipating more than 130 first responders and judges in attendance, the USPCA projects at least 63 of America’s very best detection dogs and handlers will compete to identify narcotics, explosives, accelerants, and cadavers, quickly and accurately during “real world” training exercises and through multiple distractions.
— Bobby Betros, CEO of SwabTek
SwabTek will be equipping every canine enforcement team attending the USPCA National Detector Dog Trial and certification event with donated, comprehensive presumptive narcotics field test kits. The company will also apply a 30% discount on all USPCA member purchases of SwabTek field tests (narcotics, explosives and gunshot residue) during the Trials on site or online at www.SwabTek.com.
As America’s oldest and largest, continuously operating canine law enforcement organization, the USPCA is dedicated to training and certifying enforcement working dogs, to ensure they can safely and successfully serve and protect their communities. Earlier this year, the USPCA and SwabTek launched a partnership to better protect the often overlooked, but most greatly at risk, potential victims of deadly fentanyl and other narcotics poisoning – the drug detection and law enforcement canine officers.
A synthetic opioid 50 times more potent than heroin, the Center for Disease Control estimates Fentanyl is responsible for more than 100,000 U.S. overdose deaths in the past year. According to American Veterinary Medicine Association and FDA reports, working dogs are particularly susceptible to narcotics poisonings through inhalation or accidental ingestion. As fentanyl and opioids are so potent, only a tiny amount may quickly cause canine overdose and death.
SwabTek produces the world's only dry reagent, presumptive narcotics field tests set on paper. SwabTek’s novel, simple and safe technology replaces the hazardous liquid chemicals and reagent dropper bottles, breakable glass ampules, special neutralizers, and complicated execution and disposal procedures that are required by traditional field tests.
Using only a pre-moistened swab to sweep a potential narcotics exposed surface – and then on to a simple, enclosed, paper-based card displaying color when the narcotics are present, SwabTek tests are easily stored, stowed, and deployed; requiring minimal training to administer. And are thus, completely safe to use around the dogs and general community.
“Our SwabTek team is very proud to participate in USPCA’s ‘National Detector Trials’,” states Bobby Betros, SwabTek’s Chief Executive Officer. “We launched our partnership with the USPCA earlier this year to help ensure our first responder canines – especially the detector dogs -- are better protected from fentanyl and other dangerous narcotics poisonings. Our SwabTek tests can help handlers immediately identify dangerous drugs on site before deploying the dogs; and help them act swiftly to administer first aid or seek emergency vet care if they’re dogs are exposed. As the USPCA’s ‘National Detector Dog Trials’ host the nation’s very best detector dogs, we know our donated tests will protect the teams that need them the most!”
“We’re very happy SwabTek is donating narcotics field tests to better protect our members and their valuable canines from deadly narcotics exposure,” states Don Slavik, USPCA Executive Director. “USPCA’s ‘National Detector Dog Trials’ are more than simply skills competitions. They are also professional development and training opportunities for our members. The canine teams participating in these trials are, ‘the best of the best’, national leaders. And when they complete the Trials, they will return to their home departments and share their increased knowledge, best practices, and tools. We are glad they are returning home with SwabTek field tests, to better keep their dogs, themselves, and their fellow officers, safe.”
About United States Police Canine Association:
The United States Police Canine Association (USPCA) is the nation's largest, continuously operating organization dedicated to promoting quality trained and certified canine enforcement teams. Since 1971, USPCA has trained and certified police canine teams in General Patrol Dog use, Tracking, Protection, Narcotics Detection, Explosive Detection, Arson, Fish and Game, and Search and Rescue. In addition to comprehensive training, USPCA hosts and executes events, competitions, and community outreach. For more USPCA information: http://www.uspcak9.com or (651) 350-4541.
About SwabTek:
SwabTek is a US-based manufacturer that produces the world's only dry reagent detection tests for narcotics, explosives and gun-shot residue. SwabTek’s technology replaces hazardous liquid chemicals and complicated procedures, with simple and safe, dry-reagent technology. SwabTek’s products are available to institutions and enforcement agencies for purchase from company representatives and online. To receive a quote or learn more about the product line: https://swabtek.com/pages/quote, call: (775) 277-7977 or Email: Sales@SwabTek.com. SwabTek also manufactures at-home, personal test kits; also available online or in retail stores under its “Verifique” brand: https://www.verifique.net. For more information or view videos of product demonstrations: https://swabtek.com/pages/resources.
Press Team
SwabTek
+1 775-277-7977
press@swabtek.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
SwabTek® Fentanyl Test Kit Demonstration