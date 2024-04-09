Anesthesia, Respiratory, and Sleep Therapy Markets to Reach $14B by 2030 Globally Amid Economic and Demographic Shifts

COVID-19 and chip shortages shook markets, while demographic changes and inflation fueled ARS market growth and price acceptance.” — Dr. Kamran Zamanian, Senior Partner and CEO

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iData Research, a renowned global consulting and market research firm specializing in the medical device, dental, and pharmaceutical sectors, has released its 2024 report on the Global Anesthesia, Respiratory, and Sleep Therapy (ARS) Market. This comprehensive suite of reports offer an in-depth analysis of various market segments, including segments for anesthesia delivery units, anesthesia monitors, anesthesia disposables, ventilators, nebulizers, respiratory disposables, oxygen concentrators, therapeutic obstructive sleep apnea devices and sleep diagnostics devices.

In 2022, global inflation soared to its highest in over three decades, pushing production and selling prices up across many industries, including the ARS market. The more complex devices saw sharper cost increases. Despite widespread hikes, consumer acceptance has prevented significant sales drops, even fostering market growth. Prices in affected sectors are predicted to rise further, albeit more slowly.

The global ARS market owes much of its growth to prevailing demographic trends. Primarily, the aging population stands out as a significant factor. With populations growing older across many regions, there's a surge in age-related surgeries, respiratory ailments, and occurrences of sleep apnea. Additionally, the escalating worldwide obesity rates, notably prevalent in North America, the Middle East, Australia, and New Zealand, further compound these challenges. Weight gain correlates with respiratory issues and sleep disorders, often necessitating weight-related surgeries.

Key highlights from iData's report include:

Robust Market Expansion: The global ARS market stood at $10.9 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a 4.5% CAGR, reaching $14.8 billion by the end of the forecast period.

Supply Chain Disruptions: Pandemic-induced global supply chain disruptions, exacerbated by shipping delays, labor shortages, and geopolitical events, have eased in 2023, impacting unit sales and prices less severely.

Competitive Landscape: In the Global Anesthesia, Respiratory, and Sleep Therapy market, the top three market share leaders were ResMed, Philips Healthcare, and Teleflex. Other leading competitors in the U.S. include GE Healthcare, Mindray, Ambu, Medtronic, Getinge, among others.

