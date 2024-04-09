Kansas City FilmFest International Celebrates 28th Year of Bringing Films to Kansas City Audiences
KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WHAT: For twenty-eight years, Kansas City FilmFest International (KCFFI) has brought audiences, films, and filmmakers together to celebrate the power of storytelling through the cinematic arts. As Kansas City’s flagship film festival, KC FilmFest International is the largest and longest held competition and curated film festival in Kansas City, and to host filmmakers, judges, and artists from around the country and the world. Each year the festival builds on its tradition of bringing inspiring, thought-provoking, and entertaining films to Kansas City audiences and offers opportunities for artists and filmmakers to network and develop their craft and art. KCFFI encourages our audiences and filmmakers to join us in celebrating films and those who make them.
WHEN: April 11 – 14, 2024
WHERE: AMC Ward Parkway 14, 8600 Ward Parkway, Kansas City, MO
COST: Gold Passes (all-access): $45 and includes access to buying tickets online and in-person, tickets to ALL the films you can watch, access to Filmmakers’ Lounge, Gold Pass badge and commemorative lanyard. Individual tickets: $10 per showing. Tickets available here: https://kcfilmfest.org/
FESTIVAL HIGHLIGHTS: This year’s festival features studio films such as The Idea of You from Amazon MGM Studios starring Anne Hathaway and Magnolia Pictures’ Thelma starring June Squibb to Missouri made films such as Underneath: Children of the Sun and The Butterfly People. Additionally, several filmmakers will be at the fest such as Black Sugar Blood Red’s director who is traveling from Germany to attend the festival and host a Q&A with the audience to directors of both No Right Way and Martini Shot who will also conduct Q&A’s with audiences.
Other events include:
April 11
Opening Night reception sponsored by IFC KC
6-7PM
AMC Ward Parkway
April 12
Filmmaker Meet & Greet sponsored by KC Film Office
4:30 – 5:30PM
AMC Ward Parkway
April 13
Horror Movie Special Effects & Make-up with Patrick Rae
12:15 – 1:15pm
AMC Ward Parkway
April 14
Women in Film + Media and KCFFI Short Screenplay Contest
12PM
AMC Ward Parkway
About Kansas City FilmFest International
Kansas City FilmFest International is an annual, juried film festival featuring more than 100 local, regional, national, and international films, held in April each year, and proudly presented by the Kansas City Filmmakers Jubilee. Throughout its history, the FilmFest has brought in more than 350 top filmmakers from around the world to share their work and insights. The Kansas City Filmmakers Jubilee unites Kansas City area educational, cultural and film organizations to celebrate the power of storytelling as a shared cultural experience through independent filmmaking and the cinematic arts. KC Filmmakers Jubilee also works to enhance opportunities for filmmakers to develop their craft and art, and to increase the public’s awareness and support of local filmmaking as a cultural and economic asset. www.kcfilmfest.org www.Facebook.com/KCFilmFest; @KCFilmFest #KCFilmFest
KC FilmFest International Sizzle Reel