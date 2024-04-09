Kansas City FilmFest International Celebrates 28th Year of Bringing Films to Kansas City Audiences

Join us for the 28th annual Kansas City FilmFest International

We’re excited for this year’s festival and to help shine a spotlight on independent filmmakers and the stories they tell.” — Veronica Elliott Loncar, KCFFI Executive Director

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WHAT: For twenty-eight years, Kansas City FilmFest International (KCFFI) has brought audiences, films, and filmmakers together to celebrate the power of storytelling through the cinematic arts. As Kansas City’s flagship film festival, KC FilmFest International is the largest and longest held competition and curated film festival in Kansas City, and to host filmmakers, judges, and artists from around the country and the world. Each year the festival builds on its tradition of bringing inspiring, thought-provoking, and entertaining films to Kansas City audiences and offers opportunities for artists and filmmakers to network and develop their craft and art. KCFFI encourages our audiences and filmmakers to join us in celebrating films and those who make them.

WHEN: April 11 – 14, 2024

WHERE: AMC Ward Parkway 14, 8600 Ward Parkway, Kansas City, MO

COST: Gold Passes (all-access): $45 and includes access to buying tickets online and in-person, tickets to ALL the films you can watch, access to Filmmakers’ Lounge, Gold Pass badge and commemorative lanyard. Individual tickets: $10 per showing. Tickets available here: https://kcfilmfest.org/

FESTIVAL HIGHLIGHTS: This year’s festival features studio films such as The Idea of You from Amazon MGM Studios starring Anne Hathaway and Magnolia Pictures’ Thelma starring June Squibb to Missouri made films such as Underneath: Children of the Sun and The Butterfly People. Additionally, several filmmakers will be at the fest such as Black Sugar Blood Red’s director who is traveling from Germany to attend the festival and host a Q&A with the audience to directors of both No Right Way and Martini Shot who will also conduct Q&A’s with audiences.

Other events include:

April 11

Opening Night reception sponsored by IFC KC

6-7PM

AMC Ward Parkway

April 12

Filmmaker Meet & Greet sponsored by KC Film Office

4:30 – 5:30PM

AMC Ward Parkway

April 13

Horror Movie Special Effects & Make-up with Patrick Rae

12:15 – 1:15pm

AMC Ward Parkway

April 14

Women in Film + Media and KCFFI Short Screenplay Contest

12PM

AMC Ward Parkway

Link to The Idea of You trailer: https://youtu.be/V8i6PB0gGOA

Link to Thelma trailer: https://youtu.be/Su8xQ-5NN1I

Link to Underneath: Children of the Sun trailer: https://youtu.be/IRnH9OPgpuw

Link to The Butterfly People trailer: https://youtu.be/YEv2ibuPJCA

Link to Black Sugar Blood Red trailer: https://vimeo.com/879702892/fc1d784c51

Link to KCFFI photos: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/17Fs17FjG1O_ilnjWa-pTKXNpYc9R2EN_?usp=sharing

About Kansas City FilmFest International

Kansas City FilmFest International is an annual, juried film festival featuring more than 100 local, regional, national, and international films, held in April each year, and proudly presented by the Kansas City Filmmakers Jubilee. Throughout its history, the FilmFest has brought in more than 350 top filmmakers from around the world to share their work and insights. The Kansas City Filmmakers Jubilee unites Kansas City area educational, cultural and film organizations to celebrate the power of storytelling as a shared cultural experience through independent filmmaking and the cinematic arts. KC Filmmakers Jubilee also works to enhance opportunities for filmmakers to develop their craft and art, and to increase the public’s awareness and support of local filmmaking as a cultural and economic asset. www.kcfilmfest.org www.Facebook.com/KCFilmFest; @KCFilmFest #KCFilmFest

KC FilmFest International Sizzle Reel