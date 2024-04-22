Leading Metalworking Tools & Machinery Distributor KBC Tools & Machinery Provides Tips for Purchasing Tools on a Budget
In today's fast-paced metalworking industry, having the right tools at hand is essential for success.
"Empowering our clients with affordable, top-notch tools is our priority," says Paula Bass, President of KBC Tools & Machinery. "We believe that access to quality equipment shouldn't break the bank. From machinists to CNC operators, we're dedicated to helping businesses thrive with cost-effective solutions."
Here are 10 tips from KBC Tools & Machinery to help businesses make the most of their tooling budget:
1. Take Advantage of Clearance Sales: Enjoy significant discounts ranging from 25% to 70% on millions of dollars worth of tools in KBC's Excess Inventory section.
2. Consider Alternative Sizes: Explore odd-sized drills, reamers, end mills, and more at discounted prices to accomplish tasks effectively without breaking the bank.
3. Buy in Bulk: Look for package quantity and quantity discounts on regularly used products such as drills, taps, end mills, abrasives, fasteners, and bandsaw blades.
4. Stay Updated with Sales Flyers: Keep an eye on KBC's sales flyers for special savings, new product introductions, and free promotional products with purchases. Examples of great savings include:
o PEC depth and angles gages at -25%
o Superior 20 piece Shur-Kut quick change disc kits at -20%
o MA Ford solid carbide Hi0Roc drill sets in 16ths, 32nds, and 64th at -20%
o Techniks 43 piece CAT-40 V-flange tooling package at -20%
o Shaviv’s most popular high-speed steel and coated deburring blades at -25%
o Standard Abrasives Brite Rite general purpose maroon non-woven hand pads at -30%
o Fowler 1” range, .001 graduation dial indicator at -30%
o Edwards Jaws 55 ton punch pressure Ironworker – too low to advertise, call for pricing
o And more industrial products at industrial pricing. Download the April 2024 Sale Flyer
5. Bundle Savings: Enjoy a 10% discount on regularly priced tooling and accessories with the purchase of a new machine from KBC.
6. Enhance Accuracy with DRO Systems: Increase machining accuracy and reduce errors with affordable igaging ez-view Digital Read Out (DRO) systems starting from $49 US.
7. Invest in Time-Saving Solutions: Save time and money with time-saving solutions like Octane Chip Guard t-slot covers for mills, reducing cleanup and setup time.
8. Trust in BRAND KBC: Benefit from considerable savings on high-quality BRAND KBC products, including cutting tools, precision instruments, work holding, and abrasives.
9. Optimize Volume Purchasing: Provide KBC with a comprehensive list of yearly tooling purchases to leverage volume purchasing for inventory management and on-time delivery.
10. Enjoy Free Shipping: Take advantage of free shipping on orders over $349 US or $449 Canadian weighing under 50 lbs, saving on shipping charges.
For more information about KBC Tools & Machinery and its products, visit www.kbctools.com.
About KBC Tools & Machinery: KBC Tools & Machinery has been providing the metalworking industry with the best tools at the best prices since 1965: cutting tools, indexable tooling, fluids, work holding, abrasives, measuring & inspection equipment, toolroom accessories, hand tools, shop supplies, power & air tools, and machinery. KBC is proud to be certified as a WBE company in Canada and a WBENC company in The USA. KBC is one of the leading metal cutting tool and machinery catalog houses in North America with 3 locations complete with showroom in Canada: Mississauga, ON; Oldcastle, ON; and Delta, BC; and 4 locations in The U.S.A.: Sterling Heights, MI; Sterling Heights, MI Machinery Showroom; Elk Grove Village, IL; and Fullerton, CA; KBC Tools & Machinery – www.kbctools.com - All Metal…All The Time !
