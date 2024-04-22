Submit Release
News Search

There were 987 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,954 in the last 365 days.

Leading Metalworking Tools & Machinery Distributor KBC Tools & Machinery Provides Tips for Purchasing Tools on a Budget

KBC logo

Picture of a big toolbox

How big is your toolbox?

In today's fast-paced metalworking industry, having the right tools at hand is essential for success.

Empowering our clients with affordable, top-notch tools is our priority. We believe that access to quality equipment shouldn't break the bank.”
— Paula Bass, President
MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In today's fast-paced metalworking industry, having the right tools at hand is essential for success. KBC Tools & Machinery, a leading distributor of metalworking tools and machinery, understands the importance of equipping teams with high-quality tools while staying within budget constraints. KBC is committed to providing valuable solutions to its customers.

"Empowering our clients with affordable, top-notch tools is our priority," says Paula Bass, President of KBC Tools & Machinery. "We believe that access to quality equipment shouldn't break the bank. From machinists to CNC operators, we're dedicated to helping businesses thrive with cost-effective solutions."

Here are 10 tips from KBC Tools & Machinery to help businesses make the most of their tooling budget:

1. Take Advantage of Clearance Sales: Enjoy significant discounts ranging from 25% to 70% on millions of dollars worth of tools in KBC's Excess Inventory section.
2. Consider Alternative Sizes: Explore odd-sized drills, reamers, end mills, and more at discounted prices to accomplish tasks effectively without breaking the bank.
3. Buy in Bulk: Look for package quantity and quantity discounts on regularly used products such as drills, taps, end mills, abrasives, fasteners, and bandsaw blades.
4. Stay Updated with Sales Flyers: Keep an eye on KBC's sales flyers for special savings, new product introductions, and free promotional products with purchases. Examples of great savings include:
o PEC depth and angles gages at -25%
o Superior 20 piece Shur-Kut quick change disc kits at -20%
o MA Ford solid carbide Hi0Roc drill sets in 16ths, 32nds, and 64th at -20%
o Techniks 43 piece CAT-40 V-flange tooling package at -20%
o Shaviv’s most popular high-speed steel and coated deburring blades at -25%
o Standard Abrasives Brite Rite general purpose maroon non-woven hand pads at -30%
o Fowler 1” range, .001 graduation dial indicator at -30%
o Edwards Jaws 55 ton punch pressure Ironworker – too low to advertise, call for pricing
o And more industrial products at industrial pricing. Download the April 2024 Sale Flyer
5. Bundle Savings: Enjoy a 10% discount on regularly priced tooling and accessories with the purchase of a new machine from KBC.
6. Enhance Accuracy with DRO Systems: Increase machining accuracy and reduce errors with affordable igaging ez-view Digital Read Out (DRO) systems starting from $49 US.
7. Invest in Time-Saving Solutions: Save time and money with time-saving solutions like Octane Chip Guard t-slot covers for mills, reducing cleanup and setup time.
8. Trust in BRAND KBC: Benefit from considerable savings on high-quality BRAND KBC products, including cutting tools, precision instruments, work holding, and abrasives.
9. Optimize Volume Purchasing: Provide KBC with a comprehensive list of yearly tooling purchases to leverage volume purchasing for inventory management and on-time delivery.
10. Enjoy Free Shipping: Take advantage of free shipping on orders over $349 US or $449 Canadian weighing under 50 lbs, saving on shipping charges.
For more information about KBC Tools & Machinery and its products, visit www.kbctools.com.

About KBC Tools & Machinery: KBC Tools & Machinery has been providing the metalworking industry with the best tools at the best prices since 1965: cutting tools, indexable tooling, fluids, work holding, abrasives, measuring & inspection equipment, toolroom accessories, hand tools, shop supplies, power & air tools, and machinery. KBC is proud to be certified as a WBE company in Canada and a WBENC company in The USA. KBC is one of the leading metal cutting tool and machinery catalog houses in North America with 3 locations complete with showroom in Canada: Mississauga, ON; Oldcastle, ON; and Delta, BC; and 4 locations in The U.S.A.: Sterling Heights, MI; Sterling Heights, MI Machinery Showroom; Elk Grove Village, IL; and Fullerton, CA; KBC Tools & Machinery – www.kbctools.com - All Metal…All The Time !

PAULA BASS
KBC TOOLS & MACHINERY
+1 905-564-6600
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram

You just read:

Leading Metalworking Tools & Machinery Distributor KBC Tools & Machinery Provides Tips for Purchasing Tools on a Budget

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Food & Beverage Industry, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Manufacturing


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more