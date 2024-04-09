New Exmark Video Highlights the Benefits of Lawn Edging

Lawn edging helps to create defined zones within the yard, increasing its visual appeal.

BEATRICE, NEB, USA, April 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While it’s easy to see the visual appeal of a perfectly edged lawn, many homeowners don’t realize that the benefits of lawn edging go much deeper than that.

That’s precisely why Exmark created its new Backyard Smart video, “Living on the Edge – Benefits of Lawn Edging”. According to Exmark Director of Marketing, Jamie Briggs, the goal of the Backyard Smart series is to help home and acreage owners better care for their outdoor living spaces.

“The more homeowners appreciate their outdoor living spaces, the more they realize they have questions about how best to care for those areas,” Briggs said. “We’ve been focused on making the most of outdoor spaces for more than 40 years, so we’re passing on the best of the lessons we’ve learned.”

Not only does lawn edging look great, but it also keeps grass off sidewalks and is a valuable tool in eliminating weed growth at the edges of the yard. Edging also helps to create a boundary between the yard and hardscape, which is valuable in controlling runoff, as well as deterring pests and disease.

A wide range of edging styles available, from functional to ornate, in a variety of materials. From basic plastic, metal, or concrete edging, to more stylized bricks, pavers, or stones, it’s easy to find edging to match the desired look. And many edging types are relatively easy to install as well.

View the Backyard Smart: Living on the Edge –– Benefits of Lawn Edging video on the Exmark Backyard Life website. There, you can also find a wealth of other Exmark Original Series video content, including Done-In-A-Weekend Projects, Dream Yards, and Prime Cuts, as well as content from Exmark-affiliated partners.

Backyard Smart: The Benefits of Lawn Edging