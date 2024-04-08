Amalfi Jets Announces Special Masters Golf Tournament Deal

Amalfi One Jet Card A Gulfstream GV getting ready for a recent Amalfi flight. Amalfi Representative welcoming client onboard

Amalfi Jets Inc., a leading global jet charter provider, is introducing an exclusive deal for holders of the Berckman Pass at the Masters Golf Tournament.

We look forward to welcoming Berckman Pass holders on board. We recognize the prestigiousness of the Masters and appreciate the interest it holds for our clientele.” — Brian Francis, President of Sales

LOS ANGELES , CA, UNITED STATES , April 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Holders of the Berckman Pass, who can verify with Amalfi, will be eligible for a free Amalfi One Jet Card with $2,500 in flight credit loaded into the account. Upon opening the account users will have 30 days to book their flights with the allocated flight credits. After 30 days the flight credits will expire, however, the flights can be scheduled to be flown at any time.

“We appreciate the significance of this event as the keystone of the golf tour and are equally excited as our guests.” said Brian Francis, President of Sales.

While this is not an official partnership with the Masters, Amalfi has recognized the synergy between the historic tournament and its client base and aims to tap into a market it is currently serving to an even greater extent.

"Golf and private aviation have long been intertwined," stated Francis. "Companies like NetJets and Flexjet have become synonymous with the sport, so we aim to enter the fray and showcase our ability to deliver top-notch service to a discerning demographic."

You can access the terms of this deal by contacting an Amalfi Representative or visiting their website: http://www.amalfijets.com

Amalfi Jets offers a wide range of services as a global private jet charter and jet card provider. With access to over 3,500 aircraft across 170+ countries, Amalfi Jets’ clients enjoy the convenience of booking every part of their trip through one trusted company.

Amalfi Jets is honored to provide exceptional customer service, with their in-house concierge team that is available 24/7 for their cardholders and the additional personnel on their team will strengthen this offering. The full Amalfi Experience includes complimentary Black Car Service, premium cuisine and alcohol, and an in-person representative at every departure airport. Amalfi Jets ensures the safety and comfort of its passengers by maintaining the highest cleanliness standards and requiring newly refurbished, stain-free, and damage-free aircraft in their network.

Download the Amalfi Jets App on iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/amalfi-jets/id6474433155

To download the Amalfi Jets App from Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.app.amalfijets&hl=en_US&gl=US&pli=1

If you have yet to experience flying with Amalfi Jets and wish to learn more about this offer, reach out to an Amalfi Jets representative.