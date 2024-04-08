Submit Release
House Resolution 373 Printer's Number 2868

PENNSYLVANIA, April 8 - A Resolution recognizing the week of April 11 through 17, 2024, as "Black Maternal Health Week" in Pennsylvania to bring attention to the maternal health crisis and the importance of reducing maternal mortality and morbidity among Black women.

