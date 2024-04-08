House Bill 816 Printer's Number 2732
PENNSYLVANIA, April 8 - An Act amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in rules of the road in general, providing for removal of vehicles in a city of the first class.
There were 1,401 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 407,774 in the last 365 days.
PENNSYLVANIA, April 8 - An Act amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in rules of the road in general, providing for removal of vehicles in a city of the first class.