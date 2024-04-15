Revolutionizing Shop Efficiency: Unleashing the Power of Statistical Process Control with SPC Precision Instruments
Statistical Process Control (SPC) precision instruments can transform the productivity and accuracy of shops at minimal cost.MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In today's fast-paced manufacturing world, efficiency is key. Gone are the days of relying solely on paper log books, knife sharpened shop pencils, and outdated data analysis methods. With Statistical Process Control (SPC) precision instruments from leading brands like Starrett, Brown & Sharpe, Tesa, Suburban, Mitutoyo, Fowler, and iGaging, available at KBC Tools & Machinery, shops can transform their operations and unlock a new level of productivity and accuracy at minimal cost.
SPC empowers shops to monitor and control their processes using statistical methods, ensuring optimal efficiency and quality control. By harnessing the capabilities of SPC-enabled precision instruments, such as electronic calipers, bluetooth calipers, and outside micrometers, shops can gather real-time data to monitor production, identify areas for improvement, and reduce waste before the end of a production run. This instantaneous information combined with quick reaction and changes to machining set ups has the potential to save hundreds of hours of machinists’ time, raw material costs, cutting tool costs, and the load rate of the machine. With a typical CNC machine having a cost of $125-250 per hour, plus the cost of a machinist, it is not hard to imagine the cost of not being SPC enabled.
Many shops already have SPC-ready instruments within their facilities, but may not be using the capabilities at all or fully utilizing their capabilities. With the simple integration of SPC output features, shops can eliminate the guesswork and harness the power of data-driven decision-making. For those shops that have the capability already built into many of the calipers used every hour of production, it is akin to not using the brakes in a car to avoid accidents.
Joining the digital revolution and unlocking the full potential of every machine shop is easy with SPC precision instruments from Starrett, Mitutoyo, Fowler, iGaging, SPI, and Brown & Sharpe, available at KBC Tools. Say goodbye to paper log books and hello to data-driven decision-making. It's time to elevate every shop’s efficiency and precision with SPC and KBC.
KBC Tools & Machinery showcases its SPC offering with a one week sale from April 15 – 21, 2024. Among the 1,445 SPC precision instruments on sale online from 5% to 35% off industrial pricing at wwwkbctools.com are: a Mitutoyo 6”/mm ABS digital scale, KBC #1-808-572614, $355 US/$435 CDN – 20%, an iGaging IP54 24”/mm digital height gage, KBC #1-815-665, $293.90 US/$426.16 CDN – 20%, a Suburban MV-14 optical comparator with Mitutoyo readout, KBC #1-275-40350, $17,440.90 US/$23,620.81 CDN – 5%, a Starrett 1-2” electronic digital micrometer, KBC #1-855-64241, $426.40 US/$539.40 -35%, a Brown & Sharpe 12”/mm IP40 twin-cal caliper, KBC # 1-802-47476, $355.21 US/$550.58 CDN – 15%.
KBC sales specialists work with the top industry precision instrument brand representatives to design a full SPC environment for many shops to help improve efficiency, accuracy, and improve profitability on the shop floor.
About KBC Tools & Machinery: KBC Tools & Machinery has been providing the metalworking industry with the best tools at the best prices since 1965: cutting tools, indexable tooling, fluids, work holding, abrasives, measuring & inspection equipment, toolroom accessories, hand tools, shop supplies, power & air tools, and machinery. KBC is proud to be certified as a WBE company in Canada and a WBENC company in The USA. KBC is one of the leading metal cutting tool and machinery catalogue houses in North America with 3 locations complete with showroom and stocking warehouses in Canada: Mississauga, ON; Oldcastle, ON; and Delta, BC; and 4 locations in The U.S.A.: Sterling Heights, MI; Sterling Heights, MI Machinery Showroom; Elk Grove Village, IL; and Fullerton, CA; KBC Tools & Machinery – www.kbctools.com - All Metal…All The Time !
