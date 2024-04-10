Explore Exclusive Jayco RV Offers at Puyallup RV Show with Valley RV Supercenter

The Puyallup RV Show May 2-5, 2024 is the ideal time of the year to join Valley RV Supercenter for their Jayco Lineup as well as a unique selection of Used RVs

KENT, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Join Valley RV Supercenter, the premier exclusive Jayco dealer in the Pacific Northwest, at the Puyallup RV Show, from May 2-5, 2024, hosted at the prestigious Washington State Fair Events Center. This event marks the beginning of the summer travel season, offering unmatched offers and reductions on the latest Jayco RV models.The traditional kickoff to the Summer travel season, Valley RV will be the only Jayco dealer on the grounds. It will showcase some remaining 2023 inventory, such as the Jayco Seismic Toy Hauler 5th Wheels, at below-invoice pricing. The 2024 model lineup features the Brand-New 2024 Jayco Jayflights, starting at just $15,995.Valley RV Supercenter will be the sole exhibitor located at The Pavillion Building. It will have a full range of Jayco products on display, including Tow Behinds, fifth wheels, and Toy Haulers, as well as Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes in a variety of sizes, floorplans, and prices to suit all families and budgets.The Valley RV Supercenter staff and Jayco representatives will be on-site to answer all questions.The 2024 show runs May 2-5. Show hours are 10 am - 7 pm on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, and 10 am - 5 pm on Sunday. General Admission is $15 for adults 18 and older, Seniors 62 and older are $13, and Children 17 and under are free with an accompanying adult.Visit Valley RV Supercenter at the Puyallup RV Show for their exclusive show-only offers. Valley RV Supercenter's team looks forward to seeing everyone there.About Valley RV Supercenter: Serving the Greater Seattle-Tacoma area's Recreational Vehicle needs for over 50 years, the staff at Valley RV Supercenter is unmatched in product knowledge and customer experience. Nearly 50 staff take care of thousands of customers each year regarding Jayco new and all brands of used RVs, trailers, fifth wheels, Class A Vehicles, toy haulers, camper vans, and more including service and parts, Visit Valley RV Supercenter at 619 Washington Avenue N In Kent, WA 98032 or call them at (800) 465-2926 or (253) 737-2090.