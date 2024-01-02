Rev Up Adventures at Valley RV Supercenter's Exclusive In-House RV Show

Save time, money and get the know the best options before the season starts at the Kent-area RV Headquarters with liquidation pricing on 2022 and 2023 models

KENT, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, January 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Valley RV Supercenter is pleased to announce their unprecedented in-house RV Show happening January 15 through January 21, 2024. With over 210 RVs in stock, and inventory write-downs in excess of 6 million dollars, the best time to preview and drive home in a brand-new recreational vehicle is now. Whether a 2022 or 2023 model, Valley RV Supercenter needs to make room for the incoming 2024 models.This RV Show brings below-invoice pricing on all remaining new 2022 models as well as heavily-reduced offers on available 2023 new models that will leave customers with more money in their wallet. Backed up by the most professional RV staff in the Seattle/Tacoma area, each purchase includes additional free giveaways. Have a current RV that you'd like to sell or include in a new purchase? Valley RV Supercenter is offering top dollar for all used RVs that meet standard qualifications.Unlike typical RV shows, Valley RV Supercenter's in-house RV show offers no additional overhead costs associated with fairground or field-type sales which typically means thousands saved per purchase. As more Americans travel with RVs, this may be the best time to make a move! RV ownership has increased 62% over the last 20 years, with 11.2 million households owning RVs, according to a 2021 study by Go RVing. The same study shows that RV ownership has grown significantly among both the millennial and Gen Z generations, or people under the age of 45.Along with expert advice, and complete on-site demonstrations, Valley RV Supercenter has been servicing the valley area for over 60 years. Randy Hipple, sales manager for Valley RV Supercenter states "These are some of the best offers we've seen, especially considering the popularity of RVing. Take advantage of our knowledgable staff and the second-to-none experience of our service team, this sale is one for the record books!".Valley RV Supercenter is located at 619 Washington Ave N, Kent, WA 98032, just south of Seattle and Renton, centrally located north of Puyallup.