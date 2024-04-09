HR Strategies Consulting Appoints New Vice President of HRIT Practice
Darren’s expertise and fresh perspectives will be instrumental in ensuring that HRSC continues to offer best-in-class HRIT services and stays at the forefront of HR technology trends.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HR Strategies Consulting (HRSC) is thrilled to announce the appointment of Darren Matthews as its new Vice President of HRIT Practice. With a strong background in HR technology and a passion for driving innovation, Darren is poised to lead HRSC's HRIT Practice to new heights.
— Ruby Maini, President & CEO of HR Strategies Consulting
HRSC’s HRIT Practice is a specialized division dedicated to providing innovative HRIT solutions and services to clients seeking to optimize their HR processes and enhance organizational efficiency. The HRIT Practice specializes in the implementation, customization, and optimization of HR software systems tailored to meet the unique needs of each organization.
Based in Ontario, Darren brings nearly two decades of industry experience to his new role. Before joining the HRSC team, Darren served as Associate Partner at IBM, where he spearheaded Sales & Business Development, as well as Delivery and Practice Operations for IBM’s SAP SuccessFactors practice in Canada. His tenure at IBM showcased his robust leadership skills and track record of delivering tangible results. His appointment as the Vice President of the HRIT Practice underscores HRSC's commitment to providing cutting-edge HRIT solutions and services to their clients.
"I've had the privilege of engaging with various facets of the HRIT industry, and I'm thrilled to embark on a new journey, one centered around collaboration and innovation within an organization poised for growth,” said Darren Matthews, VP of HRIT Practice, HR Strategies Consulting. “I am committed to harnessing the collective talents of our team, fostering an environment where creativity flourishes, and spearheading initiatives that drive impactful change.”
HR Strategies Consulting has consistently upheld its position as a boutique, niche consulting firm, offering the agility of a smaller organization while providing comprehensive solutions to its clients. The addition of Darren to their team positions them to make significant advancements in becoming a frontrunner in the HRIT arena, leveraging their established footprint to drive substantial growth and innovation in the industry.
“Our aim is to consistently lead in innovation, offering our team and clients the tools necessary to achieve their fullest potential,” said Ruby Maini, Founder and CEO of HR Strategies Consulting. “Darren’s expertise and fresh perspectives will be instrumental in ensuring that HRSC continues to offer best-in-class HRIT services and stays at the forefront of HR technology trends.”
About HR Strategies Consulting
Established in 1990, HR Strategies Consulting is a leading full-suite HR consulting firm specializing in HR consulting services and HR software solutions. With a commitment to excellence and innovation, HR Strategies Consulting empowers organizations to optimize their HR processes and achieve their strategic goals.
