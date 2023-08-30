HR Strategies Consulting joins forces with Blueprint Technologies to bolster global product and support offerings
HR Strategies Consulting announces partnership with Blueprint Technologies, allowing firms to expand client access to SAP SuccessFactors and SAP S4HANA services
This investment aligns perfectly with our growth strategy and enables us to offer an even broader spectrum of services to our valued clients.”BANGALORE, KARNATAKA , INDIA, August 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- HR Strategies Consulting, a leading name in Human Resources consulting, announces its strategic collaboration with Blueprint Technologies, a well-established SAP partner with presence in Asia and the Middle East. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in both organizations’ efforts to provide strong SAP product offerings and underscores their commitment to enhancing the range of product and support services offered on a global scale.
Blueprint Technologies brings to the table over 11 years of distinguished experience in the Asia and Middle East markets, with a robust track record of success. With a team of over 300 professionals and a diverse client base exceeding 120 happy customers globally, Blueprint Technologies is recognized for delivering a comprehensive suite of services, including employee experience platforms such as SAP SuccessFactors, SAP Concur, SAP S4HANA, and UKG.
This collaboration propels Blueprint Technologies and HR Strategies Consulting into a prominent position within the workforce and technology transformation landscape. The amalgamation adds considerable strength to both organizations’ workforces, now comprising a combined 400+ dedicated professionals who specialize in providing enterprise applications, such as SAP S4HANA and SAP SuccessFactors.
Founder and CEO of HR Strategies Consulting, Ruby Maini, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "This investment aligns perfectly with our growth strategy and enables us to offer an even broader spectrum of services to our valued clients. Blueprint Technologies' expertise and established presence in the Asia and Middle East markets are invaluable assets that will contribute significantly to our mutual success."
CEO of Blueprint Technologies, Rony John, shared his perspective on the partnership: "We are very proud to join forces with HR Strategies Consulting, a company known for its dedication to excellence and innovation. This collaboration marks a new chapter in our journey and enhances our collective ability to provide cutting-edge HRIT solutions to organizations around the world."
The strategic collaboration between HR Strategies Consulting and Blueprint Technologies marks a pivotal step towards enhancing the realm of HR solutions. By uniting their expertise, HRSC and BPT are poised to deliver unparalleled value to their respective client bases through comprehensive access to the integrated potential of SAP SuccessFactors and SAP S4HANA. This symbiotic partnership not only signifies a commitment to innovation but also amplifies the potency of their offerings, resulting in a uniquely robust solution that stands to empower customers like never before.
