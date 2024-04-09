Landfills Are Next EPA Methane Target

Tom Gellrich, CEO & Founder, RNG Directory

Appalachian RNG Conference Will Report on the Latest Landfill Methane Research

PENN VALLEY, PA, US, April 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new study finds previously unreported and persistent super-emitting methane plumes from US landfills. Arizona State University (ASU) partnered with the EPA and Carbon Mapper and Scientific Aviation to survey over 200 active U.S. landfills.

Landfills are considered the third largest source of human-caused methane emissions in the U.S. In 2021, landfills were the responsible for 14.3% of methane emissions. The equivalent of greenhouse gas emissions of more than 23 million gasoline-powered cars driven in one-year, according to the EPA.

“Since all current landfill methane gas monitoring is grossly inadequate, we look for the EPA to initiate a program to thoroughly address this significant methane problem,” stated Tom Gellrich, CEO and Founder, RNG Directory.

The Appalachian RNG Conference on April 18, 2024 at the Hilton Garden Inn at Southpointe/Pittsburgh will report on the ASU Landfill Study. This presentation of this study will give landfill operators an opportunity to ‘get in front’ of this situation and begin to convert this methane to RNG.

“Vast majority of landfill owners are probably not even aware of this ASU Study,” commented Gellrich. He added, “Landfills are referred to as super-emitters and release methane at substantially greater levels that oil and natural gas companies.”

The rapid RNG developments will enable landfill owners to address a significant problem with a very profitable solution. “We encourage landfill owners to attend our Appalachian RNG Conference to understand the RNG opportunities available to them,” said Gellrich.