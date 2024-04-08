Maintenance Project Scheduled to Begin on S.D. Highway 28 near Lake Norden

For Immediate Release: Monday, April 8, 2024

Contact: Dan Sitter PE, Engineer III, 605-882-5166

LAKE NORDEN, S.D. – On Monday, April 15, 2024, work is scheduled to begin on S.D. Highway 28 near Lake Norden. The project is designed to mill and overlay 11 miles of Highway 28 mainline, 16 miles of U.S. Highway 81 shoulders, and seven miles of U.S. Highway 14 shoulders.

The project will begin with pipe repairs on Highway 28. Cold milling and paving operations will follow the completed pipe repair. During the maintenance operations, traffic will be controlled by stop signs, flaggers, and a pilot car. Motorists are asked to be alert for lane closures for the safety of workers in the work zone. Bituminous Paving, Inc. of Odessa, MN is the primary contractor for this $9.5 million project. The project will be complete in September 2024.

