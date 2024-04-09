Memphis Changemakers Land Massive Deals And Global Recognition
From Medical Devices and Music to Carbon Capture and Coffee, Memphis Entrepreneurs Are Making Headlines with Forbes, American Airlines and MoreMEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Long credited as the epicenter of soul, culture and innovation, Memphis is changing the world yet again as the capital of the “Digital Delta.” In recent months, Memphians have leveraged technology across sectors including carbon capture, medical devices, music distribution, and even coffee to claim massive deals and global recognition. Most notably, Graphyte, a Mepmhis-based carbon-removal solution, recently landed its inaugural customer with a 10,000-ton deal with American Airlines. Similarly, Idicula Mathew, CEO of Hera Health Solutions Inc., a Memphis-based pharmaceutical device company, was named on Forbes’ “30 under 30” list.
Graphyte
Combining pragmatism and science, Graphyte has created a carbon removal solution that accelerates progress in the race against climate change. “Carbon Casting” sets a new standard by seamlessly fusing nature's ability to capture carbon with the reliability and durability of modern engineering. Graphyte landed American Airlines as its inaugural customer with the purchase of 10,000 tons of permanent carbon removal devices to be delivered in early 2025.
Hera Health Solutions
Hera Health Solutions is a Memphis-based pharmaceutical device company specializing in the research, development, and commercialization of long-acting treatments through proprietary biodegradable drug delivery implants. Its flagship product, “Eucontra,” is an implant that degrades over time as the generic contraceptive hormone is released. This eliminates the costly and painful removal procedure of current contraceptive arm implants and provides women with a safe and effective solution for contraception. In addition to his many other honors and grants, including designation from the National Science Foundation, Forbes recognized Hera Health Solutions CEO, Idicula Mathew, as one of their “30 under 30” honorees.
Connect Music
With streaming being today’s most popular method of accessing music, Memphis’ Connect Music distributes and monetizes songs globally and works to ensure that creators are compensated for their work. Connect Music has raised $12 million in debt and equity capital investment since its launch in 2020. Its roster of artists and composers includes distribution clients like Boosie Badazz, N-Less Entertainment stars such as Big Homiie G and BIG30, and an impressive publishing roster including RIAA Gold and Platinum plaque composers and producers such as BigXThaPlug and JitTheBeast, as well as promising producer Rellmadedat. Connect’s growth has attracted some notable Memphis investors, including Richard Smith, a top FedEx executive and son of its founder, and Memphis Grizzlies legend Zach Randolph.
Cxffeeblack
Co-founders Bartholomew Jones and Renata Henderson built Cxffeeblack with a mission to reinstate coffee’s origin, purpose, and integrity through the knowledge of its Black history and its critical role in Black future. Recently named “Notable Roaster of the Year” by Sprudge, Cxffeeblack has launched a public investment campaign through Wefunder to fund new headquarters near their popular Anti-Gentrification Club, solidify their supply chain, and develop a new curriculum with Vanderbilt University centered around coffee’s African history. With a total goal of $1.2 million, Cxffeeblack completed its early investment goal of $100,000 in just five days.
From FedEx to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Memphis is driving change through heart, invention and inclusion. Memphis was recently named in the top three “Best Places for Black-Owned Businesses” according to Nerd Wallet and Tennessee ranked sixth in “Top States to Start a Business” by Simplify LLC. In addition to music, film, and TV, Memphis excels in bioscience, green industry, and manufacturing, among many other industries. Those interested in starting a business in Memphis are encouraged to visit Epicenter Memphis, a business incubator and accelerator proudly serving at the epicenter of soul.
