Illinois Healing Center Expands Aetna PPO Coverage, Enhancing Mental Health Access
Illinois Healing Center for Trauma and Addiction Expands Insurance Coverage to Include Aetna PPO, Amplifying Access to Mental Health ServicesSKOKIE, IL, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Illinois Healing Center for Trauma and Addiction is thrilled to announce that they are now in network with Aetna PPO, in addition to accepting insurance from Blue Cross Blue Shield (BCBS). This expansion of insurance coverage marks a significant step forward in the center's mission to provide accessible and comprehensive mental health services to individuals in the Chicagoland area.
Recent statistics indicate a concerning rise in trauma and addiction cases, underscoring the critical need for accessible mental health support. According to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), approximately 1 in 4 individuals in the United States will experience a traumatic event in their lifetime, with many of them developing symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) or other trauma-related conditions. Furthermore, the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA) reports that substance use disorders affect millions of Americans, with the opioid epidemic alone claiming tens of thousands of lives each year.
Yankie Greenberger, LCSW CSAT, Founder of Illinois Healing Center, emphasized the importance of seeking help for trauma and addiction, stating, "In the face of rising trauma and addiction rates, it is imperative that individuals prioritize their mental health and seek support when needed. Trauma and addiction can have devastating effects on individuals and their loved ones, but with the right treatment and support, recovery is possible. By expanding our insurance coverage to include Aetna PPO, we are removing barriers to access and ensuring that more individuals have the opportunity to heal and reclaim their lives."
With a focus on holistic healing and evidence-based treatments, Illinois Healing Center offers a range of specialized services designed to address trauma and addiction at their root. From trauma therapy and addiction treatment to mindfulness-based interventions and group counseling, the center's compassionate team of licensed therapists and clinicians are dedicated to providing personalized care and support to empower clients on their journey toward healing and recovery.
For more information about Illinois Healing Center for Trauma and Addiction and their services, please visit https://ilhealingcenter.com/.
Yankie Greenberger, LCSW CSAT
Illinois Healing Center for Trauma and Addiction
+1 773-570-0770
email us here