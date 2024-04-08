Press Releases

04/08/2024

Governor Lamont and Governor Holcomb Place Friendly Wager on the NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Game

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont of Connecticut and Governor Eric J. Holcomb of Indiana have placed a friendly wager on the outcome of tonight’s NCAA men’s basketball tournament championship game.

Governor Lamont is betting a case of beer from Athletic Brewing Company, a box of chocolates from Munson’s Chocolates, and a New Haven-style pizza from Sally’s Apizza that the UConn Huskies will claim victory. Governor Holcomb is wagering Triple XXX root beer, sugar cream pie from Wick’s, and a pork tenderloin from Harry’s Chocolate Shop that the Purdue Boilermakers will take the title.

“The Huskies have been a dominating force, and I have no doubt that they have what it takes to win the championship title and claim back-to-back victories,” Governor Lamont said. “The Boilermakers are a talented team and have done well this season, which makes tonight’s game even more exciting. I appreciate Governor Holcomb’s confidence in Purdue, but I’m pretty sure that a shipment of Indiana goods will soon be on its way to Hartford.”

“It’s all come down to this, Boiler Up and Hammer Down,” Governor Holcomb said. “I’m confident the NCAA trophy is coming to the Hoosier state, where we grow basketball. It’s going to be a great match up of the best of the best.”

Tip-off for tonight’s game is at 9:20 p.m. ET.