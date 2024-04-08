Top legislator visits Huawei R&D centre

VIETNAM, April 8 - BEIJING — Chairman of the National Assembly of Việt Nam Vương Đình Huệ and his entourage on Monday visited the R&D centre of Huawei, a leading global provider of ICT infrastructure and smart devices, during which he expressed his impression on the group’s development with standout inventions and patents as well as state-of-the-art technologies.

Having operated in Việt Nam for more than 25 years, Huawei has made significant contributions to promoting digital transformation in the country, and begun to join in its human resources training in the hi-tech sector.

Việt Nam has developed its IT enterprises while luring large foreign corporations like Huawei with a view to building a digital economy, a digital society and digital citizens, underlining the country prioritises projects with advanced, new and environmentally-friendly technologies.

The legal environment in Việt Nam is becoming more complete to create the best conditions for both domestic and foreign firms, he stressed.

For his part, Huawei Chairman Liang Hua thanked the NA leader for the sharing of Việt Nam's policies on digital economy, held that Việt Nam has various programmes for digital transformation, and affirmed that Huawei is willing to work closely with Việt Nam in the areas of 5G network building and IT human resources development. — VNS