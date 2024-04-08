Sarantos Challenges the Status Quo with New Single and Video “Never Trust a Happy Song”

The Chicago-based singer-songwriter, radio host and philanthropist continues his monthly releases with a song to raise funds for Miley Cyrus’ foundation.

People are drawn to happy songs because they have an uplifting and positive tone...Life doesn’t always work out that way! ”
— Sarantos

CHICAGO, IL, USA, April 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sarantos, the versatile singer-songwriter known for his introspective lyrics and captivating melodies, has released his latest single and accompanying music video, “Never Trust a Happy Song.” The song, released on April 1st, 2024, is a departure from traditional happy tunes, as Sarantos explores the pitfalls of false optimism and the inevitable letdown when reality doesn’t align with fairy tale endings.

“People are drawn to happy songs because they have an uplifting and positive tone,” Sarantos explains. “But sometimes, that false sense of optimism can be frustrating as hell. Life doesn’t always work out that way!”

The music video juxtaposes the upbeat melody with the song’s darker message. Sarantos emphasizes that the song is not a condemnation of happy songs themselves but rather a critique of blindly trusting in their messages.

“I always fall for and trust happy songs (and Disney fairy tales),” Sarantos admits. “But I’ve realized that sometimes, they can be misleading. This song is about a mistake I make repeatedly, and I wanted to share that experience with my listeners.”

In addition to his musical endeavors, Sarantos is also a proud supporter of multiple charities chosen by his fans. A portion of the proceeds from “Never Trust a Happy Song” will be donated to Happy Hippie Foundation. The Happy Hippie Foundation is an American non-profit organization founded by singer and entertainer Miley Cyrus. The foundation focuses on youth homelessness, the LGBTQ community, and other vulnerable populations.

Since 2014, Sarantos has won and been nominated for over 57 awards and has had numerous media placements for his songs, instrumentals, and cues. His music and books are 100% certified organic, caffeine-independent, gluten-free, and hypoallergenic.

“Never Trust a Happy Song” is now available on all major streaming platforms. To learn more about Sarantos and his music, visit his official website and follow him on social media.

www.melogia.com

Michael Stover
MTS Management Group
michael@mtsmanagementgroup.com

