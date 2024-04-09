DynamicWeb Announces New Strategic Partnership with Fusionary
DynamicWeb is eager to join forces with Fusionary to transform the eCommerce experience for clients across North America.LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DynamicWeb, a leading provider of integrated eCommerce solutions, is excited to announce a new partnership with Fusionary, a renowned digital agency and software consulting firm. This strategic alliance is set to significantly enhance the eCommerce capabilities of clients across the manufacturing, wholesale, and retail sectors, leveraging both companies' strengths to deliver cutting-edge solutions.
Fusionary is known for its deep expertise in eCommerce, digital strategy, and ERP/CRM integrations. Sam Kasgorgis, President and CEO of Fusionary expressed enthusiasm about the partnership. "We're thrilled to partner with DynamicWeb to provide our clients with cutting-edge enterprise eCommerce solutions. This collaboration aligns perfectly with our commitment to empowering businesses through innovative technology and personalized strategies."
DynamicWeb is equally optimistic about the potential of this partnership. Ryan Meade, Chief Alliance Officer at DynamicWeb, emphasized the synergy between the two companies. "Fusionary comes with a wealth of knowledge and experience around eCommerce implementation, which makes them a valuable partner for delivering the types of advanced eCommerce strategies our clients often need. We’re excited about this new partnership and can’t wait to see the unique solutions we’ll create together."
The partnership between DynamicWeb and Fusionary represents a remarkable step forward in both companies’ abilities to deliver powerful eCommerce solutions at scale. By combining DynamicWeb's robust platform with Fusionary's implementation expertise, clients in manufacturing, distribution and complex industries will benefit from enterprise-level, multifaceted eCommerce strategies.
About DynamicWeb:
DynamicWeb is an all-in-one eCommerce Suite that includes eCommerce, Content Management (CMS), Product Information Management (PIM), and Digital Marketing tools. Their unified platform makes it easy for B2B and B2C sellers to scale faster and personalize, automate, and enrich the eCommerce experience across sales and marketing channels.
DynamicWeb has more than 300 partners in offices around the globe, supporting over 4,000 brands in industries like manufacturing, distribution and wholesale, retail, horticulture, wine & spirits, and niche B2B or B2C customer portal environments. Built on DynamicWeb, their customers are empowered to modernize their customer experiences, build lasting relationships, increase revenue, and grow their brands.
About Fusionary:
Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Fusionary is a digital agency and software consulting firm specializing in digital commerce, digital strategy, and custom software development. Fusionary specializes in headless and composable commerce, catering to the unique needs of businesses across B2B and B2C sectors. Our expertise extends beyond commerce to encompass UI/UX design, ensuring seamless and engaging user experiences. As a trusted advisor, we guide our clients through every step of their digital journey, from roadmap planning to execution, delivering tailored solutions that drive growth. We recognize the evolving landscape of commerce and understand the importance of flexibility, extensibility, and future-proofing for today's enterprises.
