Sustainable Massachusetts Dispensary Introduces First-of-its-Kind Reusable Jar for Earth Day and 4/20
Suncrafted Dispensary's "Grow to Zero" Initiative Now Includes the First Truly Reusable Container with Bakery/Deli-Style Sales Model
Just one medium-sized cannabis producer could contribute to up to 1000 lbs. of unnecessary packaging per month.”MIDDLEBOROUGH, MA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Suncrafted Cannabis, a Holistic Health Group company introduces the first reusable glass jar with “deli style” dispensing for its cannabis packaging, as part of the Company's “Growing to Zero” initiative on Earth Day and 4/20 weekend. The company is a leader in the State of Massachusetts for sustainable cannabis production, including greenhouse-based and outdoor cultivation, and is doubling down this year by reducing excess packaging with the use of the new “cycler” jar.
— Tim McNamara, President
Consumer packaging in general generates vast amounts of waste in the world, such that Suncrafted abides by principles to “reduce, reuse, recycle” in its own packaging decisions, in that order. Reduction strategies include sourcing low weight, low volume and compostable packaging to lower transport emissions and overall packaging in landfills. Sourcing truly reusable containers like the cycler jar, a 12 oz. container appropriate for many uses, is a complementary goal to reduction. Recyclable packaging is considered a last resort by the company, where only a small percentage of consumer packaging material is ever recycled.
The jars will be released in special batches and for Suncrafted’s new bakery or deli-style cannabis service for patients and customers at the Middleborough dispensary. There, weighed amounts of the Company’s sungrown cannabis flower are apportioned, in cultivars and weights based on the smell and selection of the consumer, much like at a traditional bakery or deli counter. The Cycler jar features an airtight lid with child safety lock and/or tamper evident seal to help meet the State of Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission regulations, while simultaneously positioning the Company as an Environmental and Energy Leader under the State's ratings criteria.
The U.S. cannabis industry in general faces an uphill battle under competitive price pressures, stringent regulations, and astronomical energy consumption, where most cannabis grows are still conducted indoors and under powerful lights.
The monetary and environmental cost of artificial lighting and HVAC for cannabis farms is dramatic, so much so that no other agricultural product anywhere in the world could rely on. Likewise child safety requirements combined with the need to maintain freshness necessitate voluminous and duplicative packaging. And while many dispensaries sell small glass jars that may be reused, their small form limits any future purpose. Twelve ounce cycler jars are therefore in a size and form usable for a standard beverage, for example.
“We’ve drawn a line in the sand” explains the company’s President Tim McNamara, "On this side of the line we've decided to reduce the Company's environmental impact -- and packaging is a big one; just one medium-sized cannabis producer could contribute to up to 1000 lbs. of unnecessary packaging per month. Reducing energy and input requirements, eliminating waste streams, and mitigating negative social and environmental impact overall define the Company’s “Growing to Zero” commitment.
Suncrafted is the sustainably-focused brand of Holistic Health Group, Inc. that highlights its outdoor, greenhouse, solventless & waste reduction practices. The Massachusetts-based Company since 2020 has been actively pursuing regulatory reform for more environmentally sustainable practices, including reduction of energy consumption, and production and packaging waste reduction. Its products feature holistically derived formulations for natural medicinal and therapeutic value, and limit the use of isolates, solvents and artificial lighting that permeate the cannabis industry. Its genetics partner, Viking Vines, is active in locating the necessary genetics to continue these goals. The company's headquarters are in Middleborough, and its products are found there at its adult use and medical dispensary, and other dispensaries throughout the State. Dispensaries looking to carry Suncrafted's cycler jar, best live rosin in New England and other award-winning products are encouraged to email wholesale@hhgma.com or call 1-833-SUNCRAFT for more information.
