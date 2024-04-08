Playwire Partners with Enthusiast Gaming to Drive Revenue and Community Growth

The Collaboration Leverages Playwire's Expertise in Digital Monetization and Cutting-Edge Technology to Support Expansion of the Enthusiast Gaming Community

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Playwire, a global leader in in-game advertising, immersive experiences, and revenue amplification for publishers, today announced a strategic partnership with Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. ("Enthusiast Gaming" or the "Company") (TSX: EGLX), the leading gaming and media company in North America. The multi-year collaboration will see Playwire's complete Revenue Amplification Management Platform, RAMP®, power Enthusiast Gaming's network of gaming websites, channels, and apps.

With nearly two decades of expertise in digital monetization, Playwire has solidified its position as a global leader in the ad tech industry and a trusted partner for publishers seeking customized solutions at scale. This partnership will leverage Playwire's 17 years of experience and legacy in the gaming vertical to support the growth of Enthusiast Gaming's communities and portfolio of original content.

“Forging this partnership with Playwire provides Enthusiast Gaming with a world-class ad tech platform so that we can focus on our core — building communities, and creating and curating content and experiences that engage gamers and esports fans,” said Board Chair and Interim CEO Adrian Montgomery. “The strategic initiative to outsource our ad tech is a key element of our simplified and streamlined strategy and positions us well to deliver meaningful improvement in financial performance while continuing to serve our audience and brands.”

In addition to offering efficiency through its RAMP® Platform, Playwire will provide Enthusiast Gaming with secondary technology not available through any other partner. This includes diversifying Enthusiast Gaming's revenue streams with data licensing through Playwire's exclusive first-party data and audience solutions. Playwire will also manage Enthusiast Gaming's direct advertising infrastructure and provide access to its global direct sales team and premium brand relationships.

"As trailblazers in the gaming industry, Playwire is excited to partner with Enthusiast Gaming. Our collaboration signifies a dedication to amplifying Enthusiast Gaming's impact and reach," stated Jayson Dubin, CEO and Founder of Playwire. "At Playwire, we're committed to helping organizations with multiple websites monetize efficiently and effectively. With our cutting-edge technology and expert team, we've been doing just that for nearly two decades. These tools will empower Enthusiast Gaming to continue expanding its platform without exhausting internal resources."

Further, Playwire's highly customizable platform meets the unique requirements of a wide range of environments and content aggregates. It simplifies the process of maximizing revenue through advertising while ensuring a seamless user experience and the successful delivery of campaigns across all channels, including the web, desktop app, mobile app, and CTV.

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming is the leading gaming media and entertainment company in North America, building the largest platform for video game enthusiasts and esports fans to connect and compete worldwide. Combining the elements of its five core pillars: creators, content, communities, games, and experiences, Enthusiast Gaming provides a unique opportunity for marketers to create integrated brand solutions to connect with coveted Gen Z and Millennial audiences. Through its proprietary mix of digital media, content, and gaming assets, Enthusiast Gaming continues to grow its network of communities, reflecting the scale and diversity of gaming enthusiasts today.

About Playwire

Playwire is dedicated to helping digital publishing enterprises accelerate their business by amplifying ad revenue and operating more efficiently. The company's portfolio includes the management of thousands of publisher properties, serving 70 billion impressions and more than 3 billion page views each month. With ad monetization operations in over a dozen countries, Playwire's exclusive publisher ad network and partner relationships help brands connect and engage with their desired audiences safely and authentically. For more information, please visit playwire.com and check Playwire out on LinkedIn.

