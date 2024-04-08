VHS Learning Opens Registration for Summer Credit Recovery Courses
New program overview provides information on an expanded array of course options
Students can recover credit in as little as four weeks. Most of the courses are adaptive, so students can test out of modules they have mastered and concentrate on content they still need to learn.”BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VHS Learning is expanding its selection of credit recovery courses, giving students more options than ever for making up lost credits. The courses will begin on June 3, and registration is currently open.
While students have up to eight weeks to complete their coursework, they are able to proceed through the credit recovery courses at their own pace, so they can regain lost ground efficiently. “Students can recover credit in as little as four weeks,” said Carol DeFuria, President & CEO of VHS Learning. “Most of the courses are adaptive, so students can test out of modules they have mastered and concentrate on the content they still need to learn.”
Students who register for the courses after June 3 will be able to start their coursework immediately. “One of the top reasons students choose online credit recovery courses with VHS Learning is because of the flexibility these courses provide,” said DeFuria. “The self-paced nature of these credit recovery courses enables students to strike a balance between their academic pursuits and other commitments such as summer work, camp, preseason athletics, and family vacations.”
Some credit recovery courses are labeled “A/B,” and are comprised of two 0.5-credit courses. These courses allow students to enroll in one course for half a credit or both for a full credit.
VHS Learning’s credit recovery courses have a proven record of success. In 2023, 80% of students who previously failed a course passed it taking VHS Learning’s summer courses, up from 75% in 2022. Students must achieve a final grade of 60 or higher to pass their courses.
Information on the courses is now available in VHS Learning’s new program overview, so students have time to explore their options before enrolling. The program overview covers course options beyond credit recovery, so students and teachers can investigate all VHS Learning offerings for the 2024-25 academic year as well.
About VHS Learning
VHS Learning is a nonprofit organization with almost 30 years of experience providing world-class online programs to students and schools everywhere. More than 500 schools around the world take advantage of VHS Learning’s 200+ online high school courses — including 29 AP® courses, credit recovery, and enrichment courses — to expand their programs of study. VHS Learning is accredited by Middle States Association Commission on Elementary and Secondary Schools (MSA-CESS) and the Accrediting Commission for Schools, Western Association of Schools and Colleges (ACS WASC). Courses are approved for initial eligibility by NCAA. For more information about VHS Learning please visit https://www.vhslearning.org/ and follow on Twitter at @VHSLearning.
