FloridaCommerce Announces More Than $1.5 Million Available to Florida Communities for Community Planning and Strategic Economic Development Initiatives

Tallahassee, FL – Today, FloridaCommerce announced that more than $1.5 million in funding is available to eligible organizations and local governments for community planning and strategic economic development initiatives. $1.52 million is available through the Community Planning Technical Assistance (CPTA) Grant Program and $65,860 is available through the Competitive Florida Partnership Grant Program.

Competitive Florida Partnership Grant Program

Funding is available to municipalities, counties, and regional planning councils to create an economic development strategy through innovative planning and public engagement. The deadline to apply is Friday, May 10, 2024.

In August 2023, FloridaCommerce awarded $184,475 to fund the creation of strategic plans for fostering economic development in Gadsden, Highlands, Levy and Polk Counties through the Competitive Florida Partnership Program.

Since 2019, more than $1.135 million has been awarded to more than 30 Florida communities through the Competitive Florida Partnership Program, one piece of Governor DeSantis’ large-scale effort to cultivate local economies and stimulate aggressive economic growth for small businesses.

To learn more about the Competitive Florida Partnership Grant Program, its eligibility requirements and how to submit a proposal, visit www.FloridaJobs.org/CompetitiveFlorida.

CPTA Grant Program

Funding is available to municipalities, counties, and regional planning councils to help communities address various planning initiatives, such as economic development, resiliency strategies and critical local planning issues. Additionally, the program promotes innovative planning solutions to protect Florida's natural resources. The deadline to apply is Friday, May 10, 2024.

In August 2023, FloridaCommerce awarded $1.2 million for community planning projects through the CPTA grant program. These awards build upon more than $4.7 million awarded to more than 90 Florida communities through the program since 2019.

To learn more about the CPTA Grant Program, its eligibility requirements and how to submit a proposal, visit www.FloridaJobs.org/CPTAGrants.

###