Opportunity Grant Program For Youth-Owned Small Businesses
Investing in Kid-owned Small Businesses. Five $2,000 Small Business Grants Available From Merchant Maverick.ORANGE, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Merchant Maverick, a leading resource in the B2B space, is thrilled to announce its Opportunity Grants for Kid Entrepreneurs. Five young business owners aged 10 to 18 will receive a $2,000 grant to grow their businesses.
Kids may not have long credit histories or tons of capital, but they have great ideas and the energy, vision, and creativity to make a business work.
We are looking for youth who have made a cool product, offer a unique service, or sell their own inventions. We are looking for problem solvers and creative thinkers – kids who are excited about the future of small business. We are excited to take their dreams to the next level.
About the Opportunity Grants Program:
The Merchant Maverick Opportunity Grants Program is a critical part of Merchant Maverick’s mission to spark positive change in the small business space. Its only purpose is to provide funding to businesses that experience barriers to traditional financing.
Merchant Maverick started the grant program in 2021 and has awarded 17 grants to small business owners across the United States. From tattoo parlors to bookstores and food trucks to dance studios, Merchant Maverick has invested in some spectacular businesses.
Key Dates & Eligibility Criteria
Merchant Maverick’s Opportunity Grant of 2024 will go to five Youth Entrepreneurs.
An eligible business must:
Have a business address and location in the United States.
Have been in operation for at least six months.
Be majority-run by someone aged 10-18. Note: Nine-year-olds may apply as long as they turn ten by July 15th, 2024. Nineteen-year-olds are eligible for grant funding as long as they are 18 at the time of application submission, on or before May 31st, 2024.
Grant funds will be issued directly to the minor child via check or ACH deposit. The child and/or business needs its own bank account to accept the funds.
Applications open on April 8, 2024, close on May 31, 2024, and the winner will be announced in mid-July.
You can learn more at:
https://www.merchantmaverick.com/2024-grant-kid-entreprenuers/
About MerchantMaverick.com:
With more than 700,000 page views per month, MerchantMaverick.com is an online publication devoted to providing business owners with accurate, unbiased reviews for their businesses. The company aims to provide the most honest, accurate, and useful reviews of business products and services to empower entrepreneurs with businesses of all sizes.
