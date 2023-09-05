Opportunity Grants Program For American Indian/Native American-owned Small Businesses
ORANGE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- INVESTING IN ACHIEVERS
Merchant Maverick, a leading resource in the B2B space, is thrilled to announce its Opportunity Grants for Native American-owned small businesses. This initiative is part of the company's ongoing commitment to foster positive change and bridge the funding gap faced by underrepresented communities.
About the Opportunity Grants Program:
Merchant Maverick started the grant program in 2021 and awarded four $10,000 grants to Female Black-owned startups. In 2022, they awarded ten $10,000 grants to AAPI-owned businesses in the food industry. And in June of 2023, they gave a single $10,000 grant to a children’s bookstore in Portland, Oregon.
Key Dates & Eligibility Criteria
Merchant Maverick’s second Opportunity Grant of 2023 will go to an American Indian/Native American-owned small business. An eligible business must:
Have a business address and location in the United States
Be majority-owned by a registered member of a federally recognized American Indian or Alaskan Native tribe
Applications open on September 1, 2023, close on November 30, 2023, and the winner will be announced before the end of the year in 2023.
Why Focus on Native American Businesses?
According to the 2020 Census, American Indians and Alaska Natives own over 26,000 businesses in the U.S., contributing nearly $36 billion in receipts and employing over 215,000 people. Despite these contributions, systemic barriers such as historical traumas, federal policies, and lack of infrastructure have hindered the financial growth of these communities. Merchant Maverick aims to alleviate some of these challenges by offering these targeted grants.
You can learn more at:
https://www.merchantmaverick.com/merchant-maverick-opportunity-grant-native-american-businesses/
Please reach out if you have any questions.
About MerchantMaverick.com:
With more than 700,000 page views per month, MerchantMaverick.com is an online publication devoted to providing business owners with accurate, unbiased reviews for their businesses. The company aims to provide the most honest, accurate, and useful reviews of business products and services to empower entrepreneurs with businesses of all sizes.
