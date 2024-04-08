Laramie County Community College to Unveil New SmartCIM 4.0 from Intelitek
Community college will use the Computer Integrated Manufacturing training environment for multiple programs, including a planned robotics program
One of the charges I received when I became manager was to introduce LCCC and southeastern Wyoming to Industry 4.0.”LARAMIE, WY, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On April 12, Laramie County Community College (LCCC) in Cheyenne, Wyo., will unveil the newest addition to its Advanced Manufacturing and Materials Center (AMMC) – the SmartCIM 4.0 system. Developed by Intelitek, a worldwide CTE leader, SmartCIM 4.0 is a modular training environment featuring industrial working components for computer-integrated manufacturing education. The unveiling event will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. in the LCCC’s Career and Technical Building.
— AMMC Manager David Curry, M.Ed.
Event attendees will include LCCC President Joe Schaffer, Ph.D. as well as other administrators, LCCC’s board of trustees, Laramie County commissioners, members of the local economic development committee, Intelitek’s reseller in the regions High Country Technology Consultants LLC and representatives from Intelitek. The college acquired SmartCIM 4.0 with funds from Gov. Mark Gordon’s Wyoming Innovation Project Initiative, and members of the governor’s office are also invited.
The SmartCIM 4.0 system is designed for advanced manufacturing programs in which students are learning to be operators, installers, and maintainers of industrial systems. The system consists of sophisticated interconnected manufacturing configurations with several fundamental components such as production workstations, an automated storage and retrieval system (ASRS), assembly stations, and quality control stations.
The components are linked by a continuous-loop conveyor and pallet tracking system, a central management control station, a TCP/IP communication network, and Intelitek’s OpenMES software. The system has been customized to the institution’s specific needs.
AMMC Manager David Curry, M.Ed., stated that SmartCIM 4.0 is part of the AMMC’s answer to manufacturers’ concerns about Cheyenne’s capacity to provide a trained workforce. “One of the charges I received when I became manager was to introduce LCCC and southeastern Wyoming to Industry 4.0,” he said. In addition to LCCC’s machining program, Curry plans to use the SmartCIM 4.0 system in LCCC’s welding program, electrical program, and a future robotics program.
Two AMMC instructors have gone through training for SmartCIM 4.0. Curry recounted being impressed by the level of training support. The trainers left behind contact information so instructors could reach out for support and planned to return after a month or so to see if there were any questions or hitches. “That’s the first time I’ve encountered an organization that was willing to make that return trip,” remarked Curry.
Members of the public will be able to view the AMMC’s SmartCIM 4.0 system on Manufacturing Day, October 4, 2024. For more information about SmartCIM 4.0., go to https://intelitek.com/smartcim-4-0/
About Laramie County Community College
Laramie County Community College (LCCC), with campuses in Cheyenne and Laramie, Wyoming, offers a range of academic programs including associate degrees, certificates, and workforce development courses aimed at diverse career goals. Established to provide quality education, LCCC features modern facilities and experienced faculty to support student success in various fields. The Advanced Manufacturing and Materials Center, or AMMC, opened in April 2023 and serves as a facility to train new workers to meet the needs of the region’s current manufacturing industry.
About Intelitek
Intelitek is at the forefront of training for STEM and CTE. With a focus on Kindergarten to Career the company offers CoderZ, a fun and equitable gamified and game-based learning experience to Industry 4.0 education for CTE. For four decades, the company’s innovative learning solutions have provided learners across the globe with the competencies needed for in-demand careers in production. Driven by its pedagogic commitment to students’ career readiness and lifelong learning skills, the company develops state-of-the-art tools and technologies for engineering, manufacturing, automation, and robotics technologies. These technologies, along with Intelitek’s programs, empower instructors and inspire students to pursue careers in cutting-edge businesses. For more information go to: www.intelitek.com
Media Contacts:
Charlotte Andrist
Nickel Communications, Representing Intelitek
charlotte@nickelcommpr.com
Mobile: 770-310-5244
Joel Funk
Specialist, Marketing
Laramie County Community College
JFunk@lccc.wy.edu
Office Phone: 307.778.1376
Mobile: 307.630.9604
