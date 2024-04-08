OGI Process Equipment Launches TotalArc BMS View
The TotalArc BMS View enhances the reliability of the TotalArc family products with an intuitive interface to bring the operational details of the heater to a color screen.”SAND SPRINGS, OK, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OGI Process Equipment, a Sand Springs, Oklahoma, leading provider of industrial product solutions, is excited to launch a new burner management system: the TotalArc BMS View. With unparalleled control and safety, the TotalArc BMS View is a cutting-edge system that not only effectively manages natural draft burners but also offers configurable electronic temperature monitoring and control. This ensures optimal performance and provides on-demand remote monitoring capabilities for peace of mind.
Vice President of Engineering Jose Pereira said, “The TotalArc BMS View enhances the reliability of the TotalArc family products with an intuitive interface to bring the operational details of the heater to a color screen.”
The burner and heater operation status are accessible to the operator via messages and a series of screens. The TotalArc BMS View easily interfaces with industry standard communication protocols to provide remote monitoring capabilities.
Customers can look forward to new features such as a color touchscreen, remote start and stop, local and remote setpoints and control of multiple firetubes from one BMS. OGI is also offering options for solar and battery backup, remote monitoring and retrofit kits for existing heaters.
More information about the TotalArc BMS View is available on the OGI website. Customers can request a quote and more information on specifications. With the new TotalArc BMS View, OGI Process Equipment continues to tailor products to perfectly fit their customers’ needs.
About OGI Process Equipment:
OGI engineers, manufactures, sells and services TERI brand water bath heaters, fuel gas heaters, glycol dehydrators and QuikWater® direct contact water heaters. To pair with the industrial process heaters, OGI designs the TotalArc Relighter and TotalArc Burner Management System along with OGI Process Controls engineered Control Panel solutions. OGI’s customers represent a variety of industries: oil and gas, natural gas, food processing, food and beverage packaging, concrete, commercial car wash, pharmaceutical, manufacturing industries and military and government agencies. With a commitment to innovation and excellence, OGI Process Equipment is UL certified and continues to be a trusted partner for industries seeking reliable and efficient solutions.
