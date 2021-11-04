OGI Process Equipment Celebrates 30 Years in Business
Sand Springs manufacturer of water bath and direct contact water heaters for oil & gas, food & beverage, and other industries, hits 3 decades at same locationSAND SPRINGS, OK, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Wednesday, October 30, 2021, Oil, Gas, and Industrial Process Equipment (OGI) celebrated its 30th year in business. OGI’s 30-Year celebration took place on the grounds of OGI in Sand Springs, Oklahoma, just outside of Tulsa, Oklahoma.
OGI celebrated with more than 120 invited guests and event speakers including the Honorable James Spoon, Mayor of Sand Springs; Alison Anthony, President and CEO of the Tulsa Area United Way; Brien Thorstenberg, Vice President of Economic Development with the Tulsa Regional Chamber; Dana Weber, CEO of OGI; and Stacey Schmidt, OGI President.
Regarding this milestone in OGI history, Stacey Schmidt, President of OGI commented, “Thirty years is a major milestone for any company in any environment. Thanks to the talent and tenacity of all our staff members, OGI has shown itself to be a leader in engineering and manufacturing ingenuity during some of the most challenging times our country has seen. I am thankful for each individual’s commitment to quality in whatever his or her role is. This commitment is what has sustained us for three decades now.”
OGI was founded in 1991 as Total Energy Resources, Incorporated (TERI). In 2005, the organization was acquired by private owners, and in 2014, the company consolidated as OGI – a company that included both the TERI and QuikWater brands. Since that time, OGI introduced two more sub-brands: TotalArc and OGI Process Controls, an entity that now includes a UL-certified panel shop. All four brands currently reside under the moniker “OGI Process Equipment.”
“It is an honor to celebrate the 30th anniversary of OGI Process Equipment, and the Tulsa Regional Chamber congratulates OGI on this outstanding accomplishment,” says Brien Thorstenberg, Vice President of Economic Development at the Tulsa Regional Chamber. “OGI is a valued member of the northeast Oklahoma business community and has had a tremendous impact on its employees, the Sand Springs community, and the entire region.”
OGI was one of only 29 recipients of the Oklahoma Manufacturing Reboot Grant, which was designed to address the negative effects the COVID-19 pandemic had on Oklahoma manufacturers by assisting in developing new products and expanding current capabilities. Additionally, OGI is recognized as a Women-Owned business, certified by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council.
ABOUT OGI
OGI engineers, manufactures, sells, and services water bath heaters, fuel gas heaters, glycol dehydrators, direct contact water heaters, and other fired process equipment for the oil and gas, natural gas, food processing, food and beverage packaging, concrete, commercial car wash, pharmaceutical, and manufacturing industries, as well as for military and government agencies.
Other