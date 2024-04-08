Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,559 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,472 in the last 365 days.

Podcast: Data Points to Increasing SMS Interest

Increasing numbers of business aviation flight departments are realizing the advantages of implementing safety management systems (SMS). While developing an SMS may not be a simple or quick process, such programs, when properly utilized, can yield tangible safety benefits for a diverse range of operators. “SMS works well because it’s scalable,” notes FlexJet’s Tim Wade. “It doesn’t matter who is utilizing it. If you implement it correctly, audit it properly and you hold true to the continuous improvement aspect of SMS, it’s going to work well.”

In this episode of NBAA’s “Flight Plan,” host Rob Finfrock speaks with:

  • Amanda Ferraro, CAM, CEO of Aviation Safety Solutions
  • Charles Tresky, senior customer success manager with AviationManuals
  • Tim Wade, director of safety at FlexJet

You just read:

Podcast: Data Points to Increasing SMS Interest

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more