Orphan designation: (S)-2-isobutyrylamino-pentanedioic acid 5-amide…

Netherton syndrome is an inherited skin condition in which the patient, usually a newborn baby, has red, scaly skin, which cannot properly protect against infection or retain heat, water and proteins. Many babies also have a 'bamboo-type' hair structure, with strands of varying diameter. Babies born with the syndrome may fail to thrive in their first years of life and die due to infections.

Netherton syndrome is caused by a change in the gene responsible for producing a protein called LEKT1, which regulates the action of enzymes called kallikreins. Kallikreins are involved in the shedding of the skin. As a result of the change in the LEKT1 gene, kallikreins become overactive, causing excessive shedding and damage to the skin.

Netherton syndrome is a long-term debilitating and life-threatening condition because of the skin damage and associated infections, and failure to thrive.