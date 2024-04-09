EFESO welcomes the aioneers’ consulting team
EFESO welcomes the aioneers’ consulting team, the leading expert in AI-empowered supply chain analytics and decision intelligence software.
With offices in Germany and India, AIONEERS-EFESO will accelerate our growth globally by bringing in robust capabilities and a proven track record in supply chain planning and transformation”PARIS, FRANCE, April 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EFESO Management Consultants, the leading international pure player in operations strategy and performance improvement consultancy, is pleased to announce that it has joined forces with the supply chain consulting team of aioneers. aioneers is the leading expert in AI-empowered supply chain analytics and decision intelligence software.
— Bruno Machiels, co-CEO at EFESO
aioneers consisted of two business units. The consulting team is now part of EFESO and will serve its clients under the brand AIONEERS-EFESO. The aioneers technology team will continue its journey to focus on expanding its software business, especially on the development of AIO, its leading AI-powered supply chain analytics and decision intelligence platform. The cooperation between AIONEERS-EFESO and the aioneers technology team, which has been fostered through several projects, will continue and intensify.
“With offices in Mannheim (Germany) and Pune (India), AIONEERS-EFESO will accelerate our growth globally by bringing in robust capabilities and a proven track record in supply chain planning and transformation”, says Bruno Machiels, co-CEO at EFESO. “In addition to cutting-edge methodological skills in supply chain planning, the team has in-depth experience in leveraging key, future-ready platforms in supply chain planning to drive an overall business transformation.”
The role of technology is changing in the strategic design, planning and operational management of global supply chains. Customers increasingly expect smart, AI-powered technology to deliver maximum value and ROI in supply chain management. To achieve this, it’s key to combine expertise in technology and in operations. The joint EFESO and AIONEERS-EFESO team will amplify its footprint in this area.
“Looking ahead, together we will enhance our role as a value-adding partner for our customers, serving as a bridge between their business requirements and state-of-the-art technology solutions. This will enable us to generate substantial value and competitive advantages for our customers in their supply chain performance”, states Luca Lecchi, co-CEO at EFESO.
AIONEERS-EFESO team brings significant experience in supply chain planning and S&OP projects. This starts from supply chain strategy definition to global target picture design, advanced planning system selection as well as transformations of planning processes, organization and state-of-the-art planning system implementation. This is supported by strong digitalization project delivery skills, powered-up by AI solutions, and holistic business transformation and change management.
Thorsten Piehl, the MD of AIONEERS-EFESO pointed out: “We are excited to join EFESO and to strengthen their capabilities through our comprehensive transformation and digitalization services in supply chain planning. Together we have a stronger supply chain service portfolio, and we will accelerate our global expansion while bringing outstanding value to our clients across the globe.”
