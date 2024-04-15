CapTech Achieves Crest Consulting Partner Status with Salesforce

Reaching Crest Tier is a significant achievement. We look forward to continuing our relationship with Salesforce and leveraging our diverse expertise to help clients maximize their investment.” — Andy Sofish, CapTech CEO

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CapTech Ventures, Inc. (CapTech), an award-winning technology consulting firm, announced that it has achieved Crest Tier within the Salesforce Partner Program. Previously known as the “Gold” tier, this milestone recognizes consulting partners with strong expertise and proficiency within the Salesforce ecosystem.

Crest Tier is awarded to partners with a proven track record of innovation, customer success, and growth. To attain Crest Tier, partners must meet Salesforce’s specific requirements around project delivery, customer satisfaction scores, and technical certifications.

“Reaching Crest Tier is a significant achievement for CapTech,” said CapTech CEO Andy Sofish. “We look forward to continuing our relationship with Salesforce and leveraging our diverse expertise to help our clients maximize their Salesforce investment and drive enterprise success.”

Since becoming a Salesforce Consulting Partner, CapTech has amassed broad Salesforce experience across clouds and products including MuleSoft, Sales Cloud, Experience Cloud, Service Cloud, Financial Services Cloud, and Field Service Lightning. With over 220 employee certifications to date, CapTech has demonstrated an ongoing commitment to understanding the latest Salesforce capabilities, including Data Cloud and Slack, to deliver customized solutions to its clients that enhance the user experience and transform customer touchpoints.



About CapTech

CapTech is an award-winning consulting firm that empowers clients to achieve what’s possible through the power of technology. At CapTech, we’re passionate about the work we do and the results we achieve for our clients. From the outset, our founders shared a collective passion to create a consultancy centered on strong relationships that would stand the test of time. Today we work alongside clients that include Fortune 100 companies, mid-sized enterprises, and government agencies, a list that spans across the country. Learn more at captechconsulting.com.