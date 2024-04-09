Vectara and Datavolo Partner to Accelerate Enterprise Retrieval Augmented Generation Application Development

Datavolo and Vectara announce innovation partnership

Datavolo and Vectara announced a new partnership that enables customers to rapidly develop data pipelines for AI, fueling Vectara's trusted GenAI Platform.

PALO ALTO, CA, USA, April 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Datavolo and Vectara have announced a new co-innovation partnership that enables customers to rapidly develop data pipelines for AI, fueling Vectara's trusted GenAI Platform. This collaboration brings together Datavolo's cutting-edge technology powered by Apache NiFi and Vectara's expertise in GenAI to dramatically reduce time-to-market in building RAG-enabled enterprise applications.

The partnership between Datavolo and Vectara allows for seamless integration of Datavolo's data pipeline capabilities for AI into Vectara's serverless RAG Platform. This will enable businesses to easily and securely access and analyze their unstructured data from various sources across the enterprise. By combining Datavolo's advanced data orchestration and transformation capabilities with Vectara's trusted GenAI Platform, businesses will be able to confidently build enterprise-grade RAG-powered applications and gain a competitive edge in their respective industries.

"We are thrilled to partner with Vectara and bring our expertise in data processing to their trusted GenAI Platform,” said Datavolo CEO Joe Witt. “This collaboration will not only enhance the capabilities of Vectara's Platform but also provide businesses with a more efficient and accurate way to process and analyze their documents and data. We believe this partnership will have a significant impact on the future of AI and data-driven decision-making."

Datavolo is powered by Apache NiFi, a trusted data pipeline platform used by thousands of the largest and most secure enterprises and agencies in the world for their most demanding and challenging data flows. Allowing enterprises to leverage their existing skill sets to rapidly fuel RAG with Vectara represents the fastest possible time-to-market for groundbreaking AI applications.

“We’re excited to expand our ecosystem co-innovation efforts by partnering with Datavolo to streamline the data gathering and ingestion process with their data engineering platform,” said Bader Hamdan, Vectara’s Ecosystem Chief. “Today’s announcement embodies Vectara’s Ecosystem Partnerships commitment to value co-creation by enhancing and further simplifying user journeys and experiences with Vectara’s trusted GenAI Platform."

This co-innovation partnership is set to bring about a new era of unstructured data processing and AI integration. With the combination of expertise and technology, businesses can expect to see more efficient and accurate RAG applications, leading to revolutionary leaps forward in business capabilities.

To read more about this partnership and get started today, check out our joint blog Building GenAI enterprise applications with Vectara and Datavolo

About Datavolo

Founded in 2023, Datavolo helps customers rapidly build scalable and secure multimodal data pipelines for AI. Datavolo is founded by Joe Witt, creator of the project that became Apache NiFi, and Luke Roquet, veteran sales and marketing leader in data and analytics. Datavolo is powered by NiFi which was originally developed at the NSA with the purpose being the global acquisition, processing, and distribution of multimodal data. Datavolo solves a foundational part of the GenAI tech stack for organizations looking to build secure and scalable AI applications. For more information, visit datavolo.io.

About Vectara

Vectara is an end-to-end platform for embedding powerful GenAI features into applications with extraordinary results. As an end-to-end Serverless Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG) platform, Vectara delivers the shortest path to a correct answer/action through a safe, secure, and trusted entry point. Vectara never trains on your data, allowing businesses to embed GenAI capabilities without the risk of data or privacy violations. To learn more, visit vectara.com.