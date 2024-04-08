Perrin Conferences’ Insurance Coverage and Allocation Issues Conference Features Thought Leaders in Insurance Industry
The Insurance Coverage and Allocation Issues Conference will take place on May 8, 2024 at the Union League of Philadelphia.
This conference provides a unique platform for industry professionals to collaborate, share insights, and address critical challenges facing the insurance sector.”WAYNE, PA, USA, April 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Perrin Conferences, the leading national provider of joint plaintiff/defense litigation conferences, will host its annual Insurance Coverage and Allocation Issues Conference on May 8, 2024 at the historic Union League of Philadelphia and will offer CLE and Adjuster CE credit.
Featuring some of the most influential thought leaders in the insurance industry, this one-day conference will cover Interrelated Wrongful Acts, risk transfer allocation issues, bankruptcy, cyber coverage, role of coverage counsel when handling a claim, nuclear verdicts, and industry hot topics including opioids, PFAS, and litigation funding.
The conference attendees include: Admiral Insurance Group, Arch Insurance Group, Berkley Alliance Managers, Brandywine Holdings, Chubb, Crum & Forster, FAIRCO, First Acceptance Insurance Company, FirstEnergy, James River Group, Liberty Mutual, Markel, Munich Re Specialty Insurance, Nationwide Insurance Company, Resolute Management, Inc., Safety National, Selective Insurance Company, The Hartford, The RiverStone Group, Travelers, Upland Specialty Insurance, USLI, and Vela Insurance Services.
“This conference provides a unique platform for industry professionals to collaborate, share insights, and address critical challenges facing the insurance sector,” said Lynnsey Perrin, President and CEO of Perrin Conferences.
The conference chairs are:
• Melissa A King, Vice President – Direct Claims Audit at Resolute Management, Inc.
• Elaine Whiteman Klinger, Esq. of Kennedys
• Jay Konkel, Esq., from Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP
• Peter Walden, Manager, Complex Claims Unit at The Hartford
Some of the featured panelists include:
• Kimberly Acevedo, Claims Officer, Healthcare Claims, Ironshore Insurance, New York, NY
• David Christian, Esq., David Christian Attorneys LLC, Mission, KS
• Teri J. Diaz, Esq., Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP, Washington, D.C.
• John Goldwater, Managing Director, Alan Gray LLC, Boston, MA
• Isley M. Gostin, Esq., Wilmer Hale, New York, NY
• Gary Kull, Esq., Kennedys, Basking Ridge, NJ
• Hillary Ladov, Esq., MGC, Philadelphia, PA
• Rejo Mathew, Senior Consultant, Arcina Risk Group, Los Angeles, CA
• Sarannah McMurtry, SVP, General Counsel, First Acceptance Insurance Company, Nashville, TN
• Richard J, Rogers, Esq., Traub Lieberman, Hawthorne, NY
• Deborah Rosenthal, Esq., Senior Claims Consultant, Nationwide, Somerville, NJ
• Michael S. Savett, Esq., Butler Weihmuller Katz Craig LLP, Philadelphia, PA
• Alexa J. Schmid, Coverage Litigation Counsel, Selective Insurance Company of America, Branchville, NJ
• Judith A. Selby, Esq., Kennedys, New York, NY
• Edward A. Smallwood, Esq., Post & Schell, P.C., Pittsburgh, PA
• Kate Vaughn, Assistant Vice President, Manager, APO Claims, The RiverStone Group, Manchester, NH
• Christopher M. Wolfe, Vice President/Director, Claims, FAIRCO, New York, NY
• Michael Young, Esq., Reichardt Noce & Young, St. Louis, MO
• Jessica Zimmerman, Senior Claim Examiner, Professional Liability Claims, Arch Insurance Group Inc., Garden City, NY
Continuing Legal Education (CLE) Credit and CE Adjuster Credit are offered at this conference for qualified candidates. Please contact Kelsey Minerd at kaminerd@perrinconferences.com if you have any questions regarding accreditation.
For more details on registration, please contact Lynnsey Perrin at lperrin@perrinconferences.com or visit the Perrin Conferences website at www.perrinconferences.com.
About Perrin Conferences
The leading national provider of joint plaintiff/defendant litigation conferences, Perrin Conferences offers comprehensive and specialized continuing legal education both live and virtual in an atmosphere of learning, networking, and sharing. Perrin Conferences, a woman-owned business, brings together preeminent national talent in specialty legal fields and ensures its conferences deliver innovative content, networking opportunities, and career development. Attendees gain insights that cannot be found anywhere else.
Follow the latest news from Perrin Conferences on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/perrin-conferences-llc.
For more information on the company and upcoming conferences please visit www.perrinconferences.com.
