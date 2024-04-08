General Election: How can the parties improve ethical standards in government?

Trust in government and politicians continues to fall, and this parliament has seen many ethical scandals, from partygate to bullying. Over the last few years, various organisations including the IfG have called for major reforms to the way ethical standards are upheld in public life, but the government has only made piecemeal changes.

Labour has criticised the Conservatives for their performance on this issue, but has recently been less vocal on the topic. With an election due in the coming months, will the political parties make ethical standards an issue during the campaign?

To discuss the IfG’s proposals on rebuilding trust in public life, how things can be improved, and why this topic matters ahead of the election, we are pleased to welcome a great panel:

Tim Durrant , Programme Director at the IfG

, Programme Director at the IfG Nick Thomas-Symonds MP , Labour MP for Torfaen and shadow minister without portfolio (Cabinet Office)

, Labour MP for Torfaen and shadow minister without portfolio (Cabinet Office) Esther Webber , senior UK correspondent at Politico

, senior UK correspondent at Politico Sir Jeremy Wright, Conservative MP for Kenilworth and Southam and former attorney general

The event will be chaired by Dr Hannah White, Director of the Institute for Government.

Follow us on X (formerly known as Twitter) @IfGEvents and join the conversation using #Ethics.