N.C. Coastal Reserve to hold spring local advisory committee meetings

The N.C. Coastal Reserve and National Estuarine Research Reserve will hold spring local advisory committee meetings April 11 through 26 for the following reserve sites. All meetings are open to the public.

Zeke’s Island Reserve April 11 at 10:00 a.m. Fort Fisher Recreation Area – Education Room 1000 Loggerhead Road, Kure Beach Currituck Banks Reserve **Virtual** April 19 at 10:30 a.m. Join meeting online Meeting number: 2433 356 7634 Password: SpringLAC Masonboro Island Reserve April 16 at 1:00 p.m. New Hanover County Arboretum – NC Cooperative Extension 6206 Oleander Drive, Wilmington Rachel Carson Reserve April 24 at 3:00 p.m. NOAA Beaufort Laboratory Administration Building 101 Pivers Island Rd, Beaufort Bird Island Reserve April 17 at 10:00 a.m. Sunset Beach Town Hall – Conference Room 700 Sunset Boulevard North, Sunset Beach Kitty Hawk Woods Reserve April 26 at 1:00 p.m. Kitty Hawk Town Hall 101 Veterans Memorial Dr, Kitty Hawk Buxton Woods Reserve April 18 at 1:00 p.m. Fessenden Center 46830 Highway 12, Buxton

Local advisory committees consist of residents and representatives from community organizations, government agencies and non-governmental partner organizations who provide the Division of Coastal Management’s Coastal Reserve and National Estuarine Research Reserve staff with guidance and feedback regarding program activities and management of the reserve sites.

The North Carolina Division of Coastal Management, a division of the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality, works to protect, conserve and manage North Carolina's coastal resources in the 20 coastal counties. The N.C. Coastal Reserve and National Estuarine Research Reserve Program protects natural areas for education, research, and compatible traditional uses. Since its creation in 1989, the program has preserved more than 44,000 acres of unique coastal environments at 10 sites along the coast.

