State coastal commission to meet in Beaufort Nov. 19-20

The N.C. Coastal Resources Commission (CRC) will meet Nov. 19 and Nov. 20 at the Beaufort Hotel, 2440 Lennoxville Road, Beaufort. The regular business meeting of the CRC will be called to order at 1 p.m. on Nov. 19 and will resume at 9 a.m. on Nov. 20. A public input and comment period is scheduled for 9:05 a.m. on Nov. 20. At the chair’s discretion, comments may be limited to 3 minutes per person. The public may attend the CRC meeting in person or join online.

Prior to the commission meeting, the Coastal Resources Advisory Council (CRAC) will meet Nov. 19 at 10 a.m. at the same location.

WHO: N.C. Coastal Resources Commission (CRC) (in person and online)

WHAT: Regular Business Meeting

WHEN: Nov. 19 at 1 p.m.; Nov. 20 at 9 a.m.

WHERE: Beaufort Hotel, 2440 Lennoxville Road, Beaufort

*Public input and comment period – Nov. 20 at 9:05 a.m.

WHO: N.C. Coastal Resources Advisory Council (in person only)

WHAT: Meeting

WHEN: Nov. 19 at 10 a.m.

WHERE: Beaufort Hotel, 2440 Lennoxville Road, Beaufort



Join CRC livestream here.

Agenda items for the commission meeting include:

Nov. 19

• Consideration of variance requests regarding petitioners Krichman and Caruso, Carolina Beach, Artificial Turf in 30’Buffer; Ocean Isle Beach Sandbag Alignment/Size - Petitioners Jlee Investments, LLC, Richard J. Wright, The Pointe OIB, LLC, The Pointe OIB, LLC, Robert & Dawn Lee

• Annual Review of Rules Update

• 2025 Hurricane/Storm Update

• Threatened Structures Discussion

Nov. 20

• Consideration of Approval of Topsail Beach Management Plan

• 15A NCAC 07B Periodic Review Readoption Timeline

• Proposed Amendments to 15A NCAC 07H .0306; 7H .0309 & 7J .0210 Septic Tanks Seaward of the Vegetation Line

• Proposed Amendments to 15A NCAC 07H .0308 Sandbags, Alternative Sandbag Design Use for Protection of Public Roads

• Rules Review Objection and Proposed Amendments to 15A NCAC .07JH .0508 Jockey’s Ridge AEC

• Inlet Hazard Area Boundary Update

• Ocean Erodible and Inlet Hazard Areas: Erosion Rates & Setbacks Update

• Legal Updates

• Officer Elections

• Approval of Meeting Dates for 2026 meetings

MEETING MATERIALS AND PRESENTATIONS:

A full meeting agenda and briefing materials can be found on the CRC website. Times indicated on the agenda for individual items are subject to change.

