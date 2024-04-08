MassDOT Announces Student Winners of 2024 Safe Routes to School Program Yard Sign Design Contest 

Boston — The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT), through its Safe Routes to School (SRTS) Program, is pleased to announce the winners of the 2024 SRTS Yard Sign Design Contest. The annual contest, which raises awareness for transportation-related themes that help support school safety for walking and biking to school, is open to students in kindergarten through eighth grade from participating SRTS partner public school

“Making our streets safe and inclusive for everyone is a priority, and we are grateful to students who are helping us to get this message across,” said Transportation Secretary and CEO Monica Tibbits-Nutt. “All of the student contest entries showed creativity and enthusiasm and I’d like to thank all the students and teachers who participated in the Yard Sign Design Contest. The more publicity we do around safety, the safer our roads become.

This year’s theme was centered around school bus safety. Four successful yard signs were selected out of more than 700 submitted applicants. For the second year in a row, submissions included multilingual designs

The successful applicant public schools and respective yard sign designs are below and are identified as follows: