Supply Chain Revolution: SpinnakerSCA, Backed by Black Lake Capital, Joins Forces with Publicis Sapient
Join Forces with Publicis SapientDENVER, COLORADO, USA, April 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Black Lake Capital, LLC (Black Lake) is pleased to announce that its portfolio company, SpinnakerSCA, was acquired by Publicis Sapient (Sapient), the digital business transformation company of Publicis Groupe (Publicis).
SpinnakerSCA is a leading supply chain services firm that provides supply chain management consulting, planning, and execution services. Formed in 2021 through the merger of SCApath and Spinnaker, SpinnakerSCA offers a comprehensive suite of services aimed at enhancing the supply chain performance of its diverse customer base.
"Black Lake supported our growth and helped us seamlessly integrate two mergers while retaining our talented employees through these transitions. Because of Black Lake's investment, we were able to address a broader set of supply chain challenges and opportunities. Our combination with Sapient will build on these strengths," said John Sharkey, CEO of SpinnakerSCA.
"The relationship we built with Black Lake and their investment partner, Source Capital, was critical to our success. I am excited to see the new opportunities available to our team members on the Sapient platform," added SCApath Founder Evan McCaig.
Black Lake is a private investment firm that empowers the founders of technology-enabled businesses to achieve their goals. Since its founding in 2013, Black Lake has completed 15 transactions in cybersecurity, software development, systems integration, managed services, supply chain management, and technology distribution. Black Lake targets industry leaders headquartered in the US and Canada with $2-12M in annual cash flow.
Sapient is a digital business transformation company that partners with global organizations to help them create and sustain competitive advantage in an increasingly digital world. Sapient is Publicis Groupe's digital business transformation hub, with 20,000 people and over 50 offices worldwide.
Black Lake partnered with Source Capital, LLC, a private equity firm that invests in lower middle-market companies across various industries, in its acquisition of SpinnakerSCA. Source Capital's investment strategy targets growing companies with over $2 million of EBITDA. Since its founding in 2002, Source Capital has made 23 equity platform investments, 39 add-on acquisitions, and 28 debt investments.
Houlihan Lokey served as Black Lake and Source's exclusive sell-side financial advisor in the transaction. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
Charles Scripps
Black Lake Capital
+1 303-951-8188
cscripps@blacklakecap.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn