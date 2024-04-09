MERIDIAN TAKES ARCHER BARRIERS TO BOSTON

Massport Entry Location

BOSTON, MA, USA, April 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Boston prepares for another summer of top-level events and conventions, the Massachusetts Port Authority (Massport) has teamed up with Meridian Rapid Defense Group to ensure an increased level of security.

Massport has chosen Meridian’s Archer 1200 anti-vehicle barriers as part of its security plan going forward. The mobile barriers, which can be easily rolled in and out of locations, are now a common sight at most of the events overseen by Massport.

Peter Whitford, Meridian CEO, said, “We’ve been working alongside Massport, helping secure many events over the years. For them, it has always been a top priority. Now because of an increased need for greater security they’re taking on more of our product.”

“The fact that the Archer 1200’s are crash-tested and certified by the Department of Homeland Security, gives a client real confidence that they’re choosing the very best barrier in its class to keep their events safe and secure,” he said.

Massport is responsible for a wide variety of locations around the city, including Logan International Airport, the Boston waterfront, the Flynn Cruiseport, and Piers Park 11. Events throughout the year that are to be secured by Meridian barriers include the Seafood Expo North America, St. Patrick’s Day, entertainment on the piers, and visiting Navy ships.

Security experts note that malicious vehicle attacks on crowds have become increasingly common in recent years. Vehicle-ramming attacks present a unique challenge because they are unpredictable, they use every day readily available vehicles as weapons of terror, and they target crowded pedestrian public spaces (soft targets).

Before the most recent Boston Pride parade, Mayor Michelle Wu and former Boston Police Commissioner and security analyst Ed Davis highlighted the need for effectively securing crowded events.

“You must work out how many people are coming to the event, whether or not there will be any demonstrators. Political tensions in the country have been raised to a point where any kind of mass gathering requires significant attention to detail,” said Mr. Davis.

Meridian Archer 1200 Barriers are “SAFETY Act Certified” by the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) providing the ultimate standard in keeping people, communities and places safer. For more information about Meridian Rapid Defense Group and the Archer 1200 vehicle barrier visit www.meridian-barrier.com

