NANCY AJRAM to perform for the first time in Marbella, Spain
EINPresswire.com/ -- FIESTA Marbella has announced that the Queen of Arab Pop Nancy Ajram will be flying over to Marbella to perform her first concert in mainland Spain, on Thursday 8th of August 2024.
Nancy Ajram is a Lebanese singer, television personality, and businesswoman, and one of the best-selling artists in Arabic Pop history. She has been performing for two decades, has released 12 studio albums and regularly tops the charts in the Middle East and North Africa. Nancy Ajram is a social media sensation, with nearly 40 million followers on Instagram and 30 million followers on Facebook.
Music promoters FIESTA are delighted to announce her involvement in the FIESTA Marbella 2024 music festival and bring her to Marbella for the very first time. She is headlining their Arabian Nights event, which is taking place on August 8th in Marbella Arena, Puerto Banus.
Festival organizer Steve Durham explains, “With our Arabian Nights event, we will be highlighting the music, dancing and traditions of Arabia. There will be singers, dancers and DJs, luxury and entertainment which echoes the vibrant soul of Arabia and its history. We are delighted that Nancy Ajram has agreed to be our headline act and can’t wait to showcase the amazing music and culture of Arabia in Marbella. Marbella attracts thousands of Arabic speaking tourists every year and has a strong Moorish influence in its culture and architecture, so it seemed like the perfect place to hold this celebration of the music and culture of the region and make it easier for fans in Europe and North Africa to come and see Nancy Ajram live.”
The Arabian Nights event is part of the five-day music festival FIESTA Marbella 2024. The brainchild of Steve Durham, music promoter and founder of multi-award-winning dance music festival We Are FSTVL, this is set to shake up the Spanish coast this summer.
Running from the 7th to the 11th of August, FIESTA Marbella is a celebration of music, dance and culture, taking place at Marbella Arena. Each special night will bring some of the best performers from around the world to Marbella and raise money for local charities. Pete Tong Ibiza Classics with Jules Buckley and The Essential Orchestra have also been announced to perform on Saturday 10th of August, their first performance in mainland Spain. The full lineup is yet to be announced, but with Nancy Ajram and Pete Tong as headliners, this new festival is already causing a stir.
Tickets are now on sale at www.fiesta-live.com and updates and artist announcements can be found on their social media channels.
