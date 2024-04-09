Shipwaves bolsters leadership team with seasoned industry veterans Huseni Vohra and Sheel Ruparelia
ShipWaves proudly announces the addition of two esteemed industry professionals to its leadership roster: Huseni Vohra and Sheel Ruparelia.
Their wealth of experience and industry insights will be invaluable as we embark on our aggressive growth journey, particularly in our SaaS business.”MUMBAI, INDIA, April 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With their appointments, Shipwaves marks a significant milestone in its growth strategy as a SaaS company.
— Mohammed Haris, Co-Founder
Huseni Vohra brings extensive award-winning industry SaaS sales expertise in driving revenue growth and forging strategic partnerships to his new role as Chief Revenue Officer at Shipwaves. He will play a pivotal role in shaping the company's revenue strategy and enhancing its market presence. Commenting on his appointment, Huseni expressed his excitement, stating, "I am thrilled to join Shipwaves during this pivotal phase of growth. I look forward to applying my experience to drive revenue initiatives and propel our aggressive growth plans."
Sheel Ruparelia, with over a decade of SaaS sales and business development experience, assumes the position of Senior Director of Global Sales at Shipwaves. “Sheel's proven track record of delivering exceptional results and his dedication to customer-centric approaches align seamlessly with Shipwaves' vision” said Co-Founder, Mohammed Haris. "I am honored to join Shipwaves and contribute to its mission of providing solutions through technology and logistics expertise," said Sheel. "I am excited to lead the global sales team and drive growth opportunities for Shipwaves and its customers."
"We are delighted to welcome Huseni and Sheel to the Shipwaves family," remarked Shipwaves Co-Founder Mohammed Haris, emphasizing the strategic significance of their appointments. "Their wealth of experience and industry insights will be invaluable as we embark on our aggressive growth journey, particularly in our SaaS business. Together, we are poised to drive innovation, deliver exceptional value to our customers, and shape the future of logistics."
With Huseni Vohra and Sheel Ruparelia joining the ranks, Shipwaves is well-equipped to achieve its ambitious growth targets and reaffirm its commitment to excellence in the dynamic realm of supply chain management.
About Shipwaves:
Shipwaves is a cutting-edge enterprise SaaS technology platform that digitalizes end-to-end shipping and logistics processes, providing real-time and potent data insights. Shipwaves boasts modules like Rate Procurement & Management, Order Management, Document Central, Freight Bill Auditing, and End-to-End Visibility. By capturing, digitizing, and centralizing data, it eliminates silos, enabling swift responses to dynamic shipping environments. It was recently recognized by the Financial Times in the list of “High-Growth Companies Asia-Pacific 2023” at a CAGR of 44.5%. Through AI enabled platforms and a dedicated team of industry experts, Shipwaves is committed to delivering exceptional value to its customers and shaping the future of shipping and logistics.
Gitte Willemsens
CHARLIE PESTI
+32 489 36 22 31
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube