Synergy Logistics Recognized in 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Warehouse Management Systems for the 13th Year

CHICAGO , IL, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Synergy Logistics, the makers of the industry-leading warehouse management system (WMS), SnapFulfil , is proud to announce that it has once again been positioned in the GartnerMagic Quadrant™ for Warehouse Management Systems for the 13th time.Of the eight niche vendors identified for 2025, Synergy is the furthest towards the ‘visionary’ quadrant axis.Brian Kirst, Chief Commercial Officer at Synergy Logistics, stated: "We believe being recognized in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for the 13th time underscores our sustained commitment to delivering high-performance warehouse management technology that drives measurable operational efficiencies. SnapFulfil continues to excel through swift deployment, ease of use, and the ability to deliver rapid return on investment in a demanding marketplace."Flexibility is central to SnapFulfil’s architecture, empowering warehouse teams to configure processes on the fly and respond rapidly to shifting business demands. Its intuitive design and implementation speed make it a strong fit for organizations needing fast time-to-value without the burden of custom development.With automation being increasingly vital to warehouse performance, Synergy's SnapControl plays a critical role in coordinating disparate automation systems. The platform bridges the gap between disparate systems and devices, orchestrating human and machine tasks with minimal friction. This unlocks scalable automation strategies tailored to each customer’s needs.Meanwhile, the SnapData analytics suite helps operations teams unlock deeper value from their data. By surfacing trends and performance indicators in real time, SnapData equips decision-makers with the insights they need to continually refine and elevate their fulfillment operations.Over the past two years, Synergy Logistics has expanded its extensive ecosystem of technology partners, encompassing ERP, iPaaS, marketplace solutions, robotics, material handling equipment, shipping platforms, and strategic channel partnerships, further enhancing its holistic approach to warehouse management.For more information, visit www.snapfulfil.com Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Warehouse Management Systems, By Simon Tunstall, Dwight Klappich, Rishabh Narang, Federica Stufano, 1 May 2025Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and Magic Quadrant is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.About Synergy Logistics: Synergy Logistics has been a trusted leader in warehouse management solutions for over 50 years, providing technology that optimizes global warehousing operations. Its WMS, SnapFulfil, delivers unmatched flexibility, rapid implementation, and robust configurability for a swift return on investment. SnapControl, Synergy’s innovative multi-agent orchestration platform, delivers a unified approach to warehouse automation, offering a cost-effective and scalable solution for modern fulfillment operations.

