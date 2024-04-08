Clouds May Spoil Eclipse for Some, But Gamers Can Still Experience it in Minecraft and Fortnite
EINPresswire.com/ -- As the highly anticipated solar eclipse approaches, many are worried that clouds may ruin the view for some parts of the country. However, for gamers, there is no need to worry as the National Esports Association (NEA) and NASA have teamed up to bring an epic virtual experience of the eclipse in Minecraft and Fortnite.
Today, Monday April 8th, 2024, from 2-4pm, the NEA and NASA will be streaming side by side for an epic battle of URL vs IRL. This unique collaboration will showcase the best of both worlds as gamers and space enthusiasts come together to witness the eclipse in a whole new way.
"We are excited to collaborate with Twitch, NASA, Epic Games and Minecraft to bring this one-of-a-kind event to the gaming community," says Lori Bajorek, CEO of NEA. "This is a great opportunity for gamers to not only have fun but also learn about the eclipse and space exploration."
So whether you're a gamer or a space enthusiast, don't miss out on this unique opportunity to witness the eclipse in a whole new way. Tune in to the NEA and NASA's live stream on twitch/EsportsNEAlive. It's going to be an epic battle of URL vs IRL for the best show on earth!
Lori Bajorek
Lori Bajorek
