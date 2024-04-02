National Esports Association (NEA) Donates Ebook & Eclipse Glasses to NYC Libraries to Inspire New Yorkers to "Look Up"

Look Up! Safely on April 8th

NEA's "Look Up" campaign urges New Yorkers to safely observe the April 8th eclipse and disconnect from screens to reflect on inspiration.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Esports Association (NEA) has launched its latest campaign, "Look Up," urging New Yorkers to safely observe the upcoming April 8th eclipse while also taking a moment to disconnect from their phones and reflect on their inspirations. As part of this initiative, the NEA has generously donated their ebook "Look Up" to NYC Public Libraries (NYC PL), alongside 200,000 eclipse glasses. "Look Up!" by Lori Bajorek is also available in hardcover at Barnes & Noble The "Look Up" campaign serves as a timely reminder for New Yorkers to pause amidst their bustling lives and appreciate the beauty of the world around them. Capitalizing on the forthcoming eclipse, the NEA not only emphasizes safe viewing practices but also urges individuals to lift their gaze from screens and engage with their environment. Authored by NEA President Lori Bajorek, the ebook explores the significance of taking a moment to look up and marvel at the world's wonders.In addition to the ebook donation, the NEA will host live streams on Twitch featuring eclipse-themed games developed in popular video games such as Minecraft and Fortnite, in collaboration with NASA's official live stream. This innovative partnership between the NEA and NASA aims to captivate the gaming community while promoting awareness about the "Look Up" campaign. During the live stream, the NEA will also accept donations, with all proceeds dedicated to advocating for the importance of looking up and supporting future NEA educational endeavors."We are delighted to collaborate with NYC Public Libraries and NASA to bring the 'Look Up' campaign to fruition," remarked NEA President and author, Lori Bajorek. "As a society, we often find ourselves absorbed in screens, neglecting the beauty surrounding us. Through this campaign, we aspire to inspire individuals to lift their eyes, contemplate their sources of inspiration, and motivate others to do the same."The NEA's "Look Up" campaign serves as a gentle reminder for all New Yorkers to detach from their screens momentarily and savor the world's wonders. With the donation of the ebook and eclipse glasses, alongside the live streaming of eclipse-themed games, the NEA endeavors to propagate this message and encourage others to join the movement. For further details on the "Look Up" campaign and opportunities for involvement, visit the NEA LOOKS UP! - National Esports Association.

