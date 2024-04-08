Christian Artist Sam Llanes Releases New Single "Jesus El Rey"

Sam Llanes performing this April 13th! New Music OUT NOW!

PARKLAND, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Christian artist Sam Llanes, hailing from Florida, has announced the release of his latest single, "Jesus El Rey," now available on Spotify, Apple Music, and all major music platforms.

The song is not just a musical release; it's a testament to the power of collaboration and support within the Christian music community. Sam Llanes shared, "When Marty of Social Club Misfits approached me about working together, I was floored. His words, 'I want to see you win,' resonated deeply with me. That's the beauty of Christian music – it's a community where we support one another to spread the word of God, bringing faith, hope, and love to a world that desperately needs it."

"Jesus El Rey" is the result of this collaboration, showcasing an authentic Miami sound. Marty's production abilities were instrumental in creating a track that not only sounds great but also carries a powerful message. Sam Llanes added, "This song is a clear message – Jesus Christ is the king, and South Florida is in the midst of a revival. It was time to bring out some Miami sound."

In celebration of the release, Sam Llanes will be performing live with KJ-52 on April 13th at New Covenant Church, 1101 NW 33rd Street, Pompano Beach, FL 33064, in collaboration with Grace Place School. The event aims to support at-risk youth. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet Sam Llanes and discuss music ideas.

For more information and to listen to "Jesus El Rey," visit 3rdbeat.org