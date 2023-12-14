"Following the Star: A Christmas Concert" Anna Ly's Christmas Album with Special Guest Appearance by Sam Llanes

Anna Ly Sam Llanes

PARKLAND, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An evening of musical enchantment awaits as "Following the Star: A Christmas Concert" heralds the debut of Anna Ly's heartfelt Christmas album. This special event will also feature a unique appearance by acclaimed hip-hop artist Sam Llanes as a special guest performer.

Anna Ly's Debut Christmas Album Unveiling

Join us for an enchanting evening filled with timeless Christmas classics performed by Anna Ly, known for her mesmerizing voice and heartfelt renditions. The concert aims to create treasured moments for families and friends, fostering an atmosphere that embodies the true essence of Christmas – celebrating the birth of Jesus, the harbinger of freedom and hope.

Special Guest Performance by Sam Llanes

Adding an extra layer of excitement to the event, the internationally acclaimed hip-hop artist Sam Llanes who just launched his solo album “Social Responsibility” will make a special guest appearance. Sam will bring his unique artistry to the stage, sharing his captivating talent in a special collaboration with Anna Ly, promising a performance that blends diverse musical styles and spiritual narratives.

Experience Unforgettable Performances

The concert promises a night of captivating melodies and heartwarming moments, reminiscent of the journey following the Star to Bethlehem. The musical ensemble will celebrate the birth of Jesus, inviting attendees to embrace the true spirit of Christmas.

Event Details

Date: 17th December 2023

Time: 6 30 PM

Location: Life Point Church - 8900 Northwest 44th Street Sunrise, FL 33351 United States

Tickets: Available for purchase at Eventbrite

Hot Cocoa & Heartwarming Performances

Indulge in hot cocoa while immersing yourself in the joyous melodies and soul-stirring performances. This event marks the unveiling of Anna Ly's highly anticipated Christmas album and features a special appearance by Sam Llanes, ensuring an evening of celebration and musical delight.

For more information, visit:

Anna Ly's Instagram: anna_ly

Sam Llanes' Instagram: samllanesmusic

Join us for an evening of celebration, reflection, and musical delight as we commemorate the true spirit of Christmas.