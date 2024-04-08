President Cyril Ramaphosa concludes working visit to the Republic of Rwanda

President Cyril Ramaphosa has concluded his working visit to Kigali, Rwanda.

This morning, 7 April 2024, President Ramaphosa, joined fellow Heads of States and Government, the Chairperson of the African Union Commission and the President of the European Council, well as other dignitaries including Former Heads of States and Government and First Ladies, for a wreath-laying ceremony at the Kigali Genocide Memorial. This was followed by a National Commemoration Ceremony at the BK Arena. The ceremony marked 30 years since the Genocide against the Tutsi, which began on 7 April 1994.

On arrival in Kigali yesterday evening, 6 April 2024, President Ramaphosa held a bilateral meeting with HE President of the Republic of Rwanda, Mr. Paul Kagame at the Kigali Convention Centre.

The two leaders held extensive discussions on rekindling the once very strong political and economic ties.

The discussions also focused on the importance of joint efforts and cooperation in finding a peaceful solution to ending the conflict in the Eastern region of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

